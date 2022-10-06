Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Redfin Stock Couldn't Escape the Market's Thursday Tumble

By Eric Volkman – Oct 6, 2022 at 6:18PM

Key Points

  • Investors continue to be cool on the stock; sharply rising interest rates are a real concern.
  • These directly affect mortgages, although demand for housing remains strong.

The company says out loud what many real estate players are worrying about these days.

What happened

Life isn't easy for real estate companies these days, as rapidly rising interest rates threaten to put a real damper on their markets. This was a major factor behind Redfin's (RDFN -0.85%) slump on Thursday, which was only slightly less pronounced than the 1% fall of the S&P 500 index. A new research report produced by the company highlighted the perilous state of American real estate just now.

So what

Redfin has a research unit, which tends to be fairly sober and honest about the state of real estate in this country. Thursday afternoon that team released its latest take on the market, and although it didn't contain any revelations, it wasn't exactly grounds for optimism.

According to the data compiled by Redfin pundits, certain indicators of homebuying interest are showing notable declines. The company noted that the number of home tours has fallen by 7%, with mortgage purchase applications seeing a 13% decline. 

More worryingly, Redfin found that homebuyers have lost 29% of their purchasing power due to those climbing interest rates. The company added that the average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage's rate now stands at 6.66%, more than double the 2.65% seen as recently as the beginning of 2021.

Now what

Redfin quoted its deputy chief economist Taylor Marr as saying that "sellers are pulling back in this market, but buyers are pulling back even more."

Somewhat alarmingly, he added, "Home prices are holding steady for now. It will take a few months before the prices of closed sales start to reflect this shock to the market." That shock certainly won't land comfortably at Redfin and its real estate-slinging peers.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2022 $17 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

