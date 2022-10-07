Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

By Rich Duprey – Oct 7, 2022 at 5:15PM

Key Points

  • Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years.
  • A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These two tech growth stocks stand out as offering unique catalysts for future growth.

Since the stock market bottom during the Great Recession in 2009, tech growth stocks were the driving force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates combined with the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing program created a plentiful pool of cheap capital that growth-oriented businesses used to fuel expansion.

Yet that came to an abrupt end almost exactly one year ago, and today technology is a lagging sector, down 30% so far this year. While a lot of the wreckage is due to the collapse in speculative plays, many otherwise solid tech companies whose runway for growth remains undiminished have also been pulled down. 

Golden bear in front of declining stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

No one knows if we've reached a bottom or if there is plenty of air still beneath stocks to fall through, but savvy investors know that significant losses in the broader market create prime conditions for patient investors to make a fortune. Market declines are always followed by bull market rallies and represent an excellent time to pounce, as long as you don't need the money to pay bills or for an emergency.

With a lot of tech bargains to be found, the following pair of growth stocks have the tools needed to make you richer in October and beyond.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -13.87%) is one of the largest producers of semiconductors in the world, and it has been able to sidestep much of the chip shortage plaguing the rest of the industry. Last year revenue grew an incredible 68% to hit $16.4 billion, which allowed it to further strip away share from archrival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

That's because AMD doesn't make its own chips as Intel does, but rather depends on companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and GlobalFoundries to make them for it. And due to it being such a large purchaser of chips, it's been able to secure its supply chain. It also has a narrow focus on smaller, more advanced chips, which just so happen to be higher-margin ones. 

Halfway through 2022, sales were running 70% ahead of last year, but despite an admittedly ugly third-quarter earnings preannouncement after the market closed yesterday, AMD still looks well situated for the future.

While the market sent its stock tumbling after the news, it really shouldn't have been such a surprise. We knew consumer spending might be soft and that's what the report showed: PC sales were less than expected and client segment revenue was weak. But AMD's enterprise class customers continue to buy, and the chips for data centers and embedded products that are used by the telecom industry continue to show significant strength.  

AMD's stock price was falling before the preannouncement, and the new drop brings the stock to an even more compelling level. The stock is down 58% year to date as I write this, and Wall Street will likely be reconfiguring its 12-month consensus price target, which had been $127 per share with a Street high target of $200 per share, a huge jump from where it's trading near $60.  

With a strong sales tailwind behind its most important business segments, leadership in both central processing units and the graphics market, and with it gaining share in data centers and servers where there is effectively a duopoly, Advanced Micro Devices remains a good long-term pick for your portfolio. There's a lot of weakness now, but patient investors could find its current price a bargain.

Duolingo

Considering the Nasdaq 100 Tech Sector index is down 36% year to date, Duolingo's (DUOL -5.55%) 8% drop isn't so bad. Wall Street's outlook, however, is a little more muted than it is for AMD, with "only" a 35% gain forecast over the next year at the high end. However, Duolingo might be able to put those estimates to shame.

Duolingo, of course, is the education tech stock that exploded in popularity during the pandemic lockdown period as bored people stuck at home took up learning a second language on their mobile phones. The app is free to download and all of its content is freely available to use, as long as you don't mind looking at an ad along the way. Its freemium model allows for an ad-free experience with in-game enhancements for just a few dollars a month.

Game? Well, yes. Duolingo has gamified the language learning process and provides rewards and encouragement as you unlock language proficiency achievements. So popular is Duolingo that it became the top education app during the lockdown and remains so today, according to SimilarWeb, putting it ahead of more established rivals such as Chegg and Rosetta Stone.

Duolingo has 49.5 million monthly active users, up 31% from last year, with paid subscribers hitting 3.3 million. Revenue in the second quarter soared 50% to $88.4 million, and management expects full-year revenue to hit $364 million at the midpoint of its guidance, up 45% year over year. 

While the market may be concerned about advertising demand in a recession, subscriptions make up almost 75% of revenue while ads account for less than 13%. Duolingo is also looking to expand into new verticals, and its tests are recognized as proof of proficiency at over 3,000 institutions for international student admissions. It generated some $8 million in revenue from English tests last quarter.

Because of its freemium business model, Duolingo has the potential to expand its paying subscriber base and its advertising business, allowing it to grow into Wall Street's expectations and beyond.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Chegg and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AMD
$58.44 (-13.87%) $-9.41
Duolingo, Inc. Stock Quote
Duolingo, Inc.
DUOL
$98.50 (-5.55%) $-5.79

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

microchip wafer robot design production (1)
AMD's Organic Growth Grinds to a Halt
 computer technician holding a processor over a circuit board
Why Chip Stocks Were Falling Today
 amd stock
Is AMD Stock a Buy Right Now?
 semiconductor research, microchips
AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?
 Jose Najarro - 2022-10-06T182440.231
AMD Released Its Preliminary Results for Q3, and It Does Not Look Good -- But It's Not All Bad

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
338%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 6
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
2 people with concerned expressions looking at document
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way
Senior couple laptop documents GettyImages-1367867682
2 Social Security Changes That Could Help Beneficiaries Battle Inflation
Social Security 8
You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services