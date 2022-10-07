Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rivian, Lucid, and Even Nio Stock: This Could Be the Biggest Risk Now

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro – Oct 7, 2022 at 5:05AM

Electric vehicles (EVs) are going to disrupt the automotive world. But that does not guarantee that EV start-ups will be winning investments.

Electric vehicles are a tiny part of the auto market today, but there's no doubt they will continue to take market share and come to dominate the auto industry. And that has investors excited about companies like Nio (NIO -7.92%), Lucid Motors (LCID -3.87%), and Rivian (RIVN 1.74%), which are steadily moving toward commercial production. The risk? Investors' expectations are very high already, and they could be too high considering the low-profit, cyclical reality of the auto industry. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break it down. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2022.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc.

