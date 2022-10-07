Rivian, Lucid, and Even Nio Stock: This Could Be the Biggest Risk Now

Electric vehicles are a tiny part of the auto market today, but there's no doubt they will continue to take market share and come to dominate the auto industry. And that has investors excited about companies like Nio (NIO -7.92%), Lucid Motors (LCID -3.87%), and Rivian (RIVN 1.74%), which are steadily moving toward commercial production. The risk? Investors' expectations are very high already, and they could be too high considering the low-profit, cyclical reality of the auto industry. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break it down.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 5, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2022.