Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Boeing Stock Lost Altitude in September

By Lou Whiteman – Oct 8, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Boeing arguably had no company-specific news that would justify a 24% September sell-off, but investors also found little reason to buy the dip.
  • Investors are focused on the threat of a global slowdown, which could cause airlines to defer new plane orders and slow Boeing's pandemic recovery.
  • There is value at this level, but given the continued uncertainty there is no compelling reason to buy in now.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A wave of market pessimism and recession fears made it hard for this aerospace giant to maintain its heading.

What happened

September was a dismal month for stocks, with investors increasingly worried about the potential for a global economic slowdown. Shares of Boeing (BA -1.82%) got hit worse than most, with the shares down 24.4% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Boeing investors had a September they'd rather forget, with the stock approaching lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic despite no company-specific news that would suggest a need for that level of panic. Indeed, the problem wasn't Boeing-specific. Rather, Boeing shares got caught up in a broader market sell-off fueled by increasing fears that the economy is headed toward a recession.

Europe is slowing due to the war in Ukraine and the subsequent spike in energy prices, China remains caught up in COVID-19-related shutdowns, and in the U.S. the Federal Reserve continues to aggressively battle inflation. Across the globe there are real threats to discretionary spending, which usually translates into lower demand for travel.

Boeing has a massive order book of more than 4,000 jets, and actually added to that order book in September. But airlines have significant flexibility to defer orders when times are tough, so that backlog won't do much to provide cash inflows if a recession does materialize. And Boeing could use the cash sooner rather than later, after growing its total debt by 400% during the pandemic.

There's no existential threat to Boeing: The company has the wherewithal to survive a slowdown. And over time Boeing's order book should make it a winner. But there is also no obvious catalyst that would allow the company to soar in this environment. In a month when investors by and large saw the glass as half empty, and not half full, Boeing shares were under significant pressure.

Now what

As mentioned above, at their September lows Boeing shares were approaching levels comparable to the early days of the pandemic. Boeing is almost inarguably in better shape today than it was back then, a period when there were significant questions about whether Boeing's airline customers would even survive.

With that in mind, the stock is arguably a bargain today. The issue is the uncertainty about where the economy goes from here. If it is indeed heading toward an extended slowdown, it could take years for Boeing shares to reach previous heights.

Given all of the unknowns, investors in September appeared content to watch from the sidelines instead of buying the dip.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Boeing Company Stock Quote
The Boeing Company
BA
$129.79 (-1.82%) $-2.41

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Boeing 737
Why Boeing Stock Just Dropped
 Four rockets launching each labeled 2022.
Everyone Could Win in this New Space Race
 Boeing Dreamliner 787-10 source BA
Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today
 777 8 freighter source BA
Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today
 Boeing 737
Why Boeing Stock Popped Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
338%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 6
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
3 Things Retirees Are Going to Hate About Social Security's Historic "Raise" in 2023
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services