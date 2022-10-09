Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

As US Capital Markets Fade, Saudi Arabia Has its Day in the Sun

By The Daily Upside – Oct 9, 2022 at 10:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's an absolute gusher on the Arabian Peninsula. Marafiq, the Saudi Arabian utility formally known as the 'Power and Water Utility Company for...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

It's an absolute gusher on the Arabian Peninsula.

Marafiq, the Saudi Arabian utility formally known as the 'Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu,' attracted nearly $900 million of investor demand on Sunday when investment banks began taking orders for its upcoming IPO. It's just the latest instance of insatiable demand for Saudi exposure, a stark contrast to the US where capital markets are drier than the Rub' Al-Khali.

The Oil Kings

Initial public offerings in the US raised $155 billion in proceeds in 2021, the best year on record. But thanks in large part to energy market inflation that spilled over to every facet of the economy, US IPOs have only managed to raise $4.8 billion through the first six months of 2022. The Saudi experience, naturally, has seen the inverse. Initial listings in the Middle East and Northern Africa rose 500% in the first six months of the year, while capital raised has jumped a whopping 2,952%.

The diverging fortunes have put the US-Saudi-relationship on ice. On Sunday US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen criticized the Saudi-led OPEC's decision to cut oil production as "unhelpful and unwise." The kingdom doesn't appear to be any worse for the wear:

  • Marafiq, which provides water and power services in industrial cities across the kingdom, is expected to be the largest IPO in the kingdom since pharmacy chain Nahdi Medical raised $1.4 billion, according to Bloomberg.
  • Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which also backs Marafiq, is set to list its $3 billion green bond on the London Stock Exchange with a 100-year tranche. Analysts note it's rare to be able to issue such a long-dated bond on volatile market conditions, but cited the kingdom's strong fiscal position. Of note, the modern kingdom of Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932, less than a century ago.

Zeina Rizk, executive director of fixed-income asset management at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital, told The Wall Street Journal: "The (Gulf Cooperation Council) has been the best place to hide and weather the storm since the beginning of the year."

None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
US, EU Spar Over Tax Breaks in Climate Legislation
 featured-daily-upside-image
Local Media Outlets Look to USPS to Deliver News
 featured-daily-upside-image
Can Airline Handouts and Free Flights Revive Hong Kong Travel?
 featured-daily-upside-image
Uber Signs 10-year Deal with Motional for Driverless Cars
 featured-daily-upside-image
Trade Imperil as Mississippi River Runs Dry

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man talking to doctor holding clipboard medical expenses healthcare hospital
5 Medicare Changes Retirees Should Expect In 2023
Stok market tickers with a bear walking.
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream
Investor 25
Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services