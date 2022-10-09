Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Have $2,000? 2 Trusty Stocks to Buy Now

By Rachel Warren – Oct 9, 2022 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • Investors should continue to diversify their portfolios in the current market.
  • While the share prices of many stocks may be volatile, it's important to look at the underlying businesses.
  • These two healthcare stocks may not be high-growth investments, but they can offer stable portfolio returns over time.

If you have extra money to invest in the stock market right now, these two mainstays are worth considering.

Investing $2,000 in the stock market may not seem like much, particularly if you want to distribute that amount across several different stocks. But starting a position in a great company with even a modest investment can form a solid foundation in your portfolio that you can add to again and again over the years. 

On that note, if you're hunting for compelling businesses to add to your buy list this month -- with money you won't soon need for bills or that would be better put toward your nest egg -- now is an excellent time to consider either of the following two healthcare stocks.

The first trades for around $215 a share and the second for $160 a share, so with $2,000 to invest, you could split your capital in half to buy several shares of each, or choose one and invest in about nine to 12 shares. 

Let's take a closer look. 

1. Align Technology: Making smiles straighter since 1997

One of the things I love about investing in healthcare stocks is that these are the companies that tend to remain the most durable investments in any market environment. And the demand for straight teeth and a better smile isn't going anywhere. If you're not familiar with Align Technology (ALGN -4.85%), no doubt you've heard of its flagship product, the Invisalign system. 

According to Grand View Research, the clear aligners market is on track to hit a global valuation of $32 billion by 2030. With its Invisalign system, Align Technology dominates roughly 85% of this fast-growing and highly lucrative industry.

Align Technology also develops and sells intraoral scanners used in dentist offices around the world, which have been used in over 73 million scans globally to date, along with software and other solutions to complement these products.  

Like many other companies that generate revenue from different markets globally, Align Technology saw the impact of currency headwinds draw down both its top and bottom line in the most recent quarter. But investors should never buy or sell a stock on the basis of a single quarter, and a broader look at the company's performance in recent years coupled with its command of the markets in which it operates paints a much brighter picture for long-term investors to consider. 

Over the past five years, the company has boosted its annual revenue and annual net income by 168% and 234%, respectively. Its cash from operations has also increased by 168% in the trailing five years.  

For investors with a long-term investment horizon, this healthcare stock checks many boxes, from its history of successive financial growth to robust and durable competitive advantages in its key markets.

Yes, Align Technology may be down right now, but it's not for any reasons tied to the underlying business itself. Rather, its recent weaker financials and the sell-off we've seen from investors trace back to outside factors like foreign currency weaknesses that will resolve in the future as the COVID-19 pandemic further recedes and the impact of global inflation balances. 

2. Johnson & Johnson: A household name and Dividend King 

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.06%) is a name that most consumers and investors know by heart. The company, which is expected to wrap up the split of its consumer health business from its pharmaceutical and medical device segments in the next year, poses a compelling buy for healthcare investors searching for stability, solid dividend growth, and non-cyclicality. 

Apart from familiar products like Tylenol, Motrin, and Benadryl, Johnson & Johnson's broad portfolio also includes top-selling medicines that target everything from immunological disorders to infectious diseases to various cancers. 

Take three of its top-selling drugs: Stelara (treats multiple ailments including psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease), Darzalex (for multiple myeloma), and Tremfya (treats plaque psoriasis). In the first half of 2022, sales of these drugs alone jumped 11%, 37%, and 32%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

Over the past decade, Johnson & Johnson has increased its annual revenue by 40% while its annual net income has risen 92% during that same period. All this while delivering a total return of over 200%, fairly on par with that of the broader market in that same window of time.  

Let me be clear: Johnson & Johnson isn't a high-growth company that's going to supercharge your portfolio returns overnight. Its businesses are mature and the company is already well-established in the various markets in which it operates.

However, if you're looking for a reliable dividend (2.7% at current share prices) and moderately paced, consistent growth, Johnson & Johnson may be well worth considering.

Rachel Warren has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Align Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

