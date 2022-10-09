Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

By Tyler Crowe – Oct 9, 2022 at 8:02AM

Key Points

  • BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components.
  • Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years.
  • This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

While many investors are crowding into EV manufacturers at lofty valuations, few are looking at this key supplier.

Wall Street and individual investors alike have an insatiable appetite for anything electric vehicle (EV)-related. Even the most speculative EV companies with long-shot odds of becoming lasting companies are getting multi-billion-dollar valuations. Automotive manufacturing has, historically, been a brutal industry for investors. While electric vehicles may benefit from capturing market share and see outsized growth in the short run, competition in this industry is getting fiercer by the day. 

Rather than trying to pick which of these vehicle builders is going to win the horse race, there is much more value in companies providing the components to a wide variety of manufacturers all at once. One that stands out today as a likely behind-the-scenes winner in EVs is BorgWarner (BWA -1.87%). Here's why its corporate turnaround could make it a top buy-and-hold electric vehicle stock.

From turbo to everything electric

Most of us can rattle off several vehicle brands off the top of our head, but not many of us can name the manufacturers of the components in those vehicles. The 140-year-old company manufactures several drivetrain components. Its bread-and-butter business for decades has been in fuel injectors, turbochargers, and other engine components that are centered around the air intake and exhaust of engines and are prominent features in commercial and high-performance engines. Ford and Volkswagen AG are its largest customers and, combined, represent about 19% of annual sales.

For decades, BorgWarner was a fantastic investment. For example, its 20-year total return up until the end of 2014 was about triple that of the S&P 500. Since 2015, though, the company's stock has taken a hit, due to concerns that electric and hybrid vehicles would start to become a greater portion of the vehicle fleet and BorgWarner's powertrain components would no longer be needed.

In the past few years, though, the company has been quietly building a new division that caters exclusively to the electric vehicle market. Through internal development and acquisitions, it now manufactures batteries for commercial vehicles, electric drivetrains, inverters (the components that translate stepping on the pedal to the electric drivetrain), and DC fast charging stations. As of its most recent quarter, about 33% of sales came from its e-propulsion and drivetrain division.

It's "pedal to the metal" in EVs from here

BorgWarner's EV business has been a key growth engine for some time, but higher research and development spend and acquisition costs have led to lower margins in recent years. That should change soon, though, as management is forecasting big gains in EV-related sales in the coming years.

Management estimates that revenue from batteries, inverters, and drivetrains will grow at annualized rates of 55%, 55%, and 40%, respectively, out to 2025. It also expects that sales of components for hybrid vehicles will grow 20% annually over that same time. Even more encouraging is that much of this revenue is already booked through contracts with customers, and not just best guesses at what the market will be. 

On top of these existing projections, management intends to make $2 billion in acquisitions in electric vehicles and dispose of about $3.5 billion worth of legacy businesses to accelerate its exposure to electric vehicles by 2025. One of its recent acquisitions was Rhombus Energy, which gave it exposure to DC fast chargers and should be another high-growth market.

A solid business selling at a cheap valuation

Admittedly, BorgWarner hasn't been an excellent investment over the past decade. Its total return over the past 10 years is only 3%. That said, there are likely reasons for this underperformance, as the company was building its electric vehicle business from scratch while leaning on its existing business to fund the transition. If the business is able to get anywhere close to management's growth projections for its electric vehicle division, then we should expect a significant improvement in the company's bottom line. 

Today, shares of BorgWarner trade for about 9.3 times management forecasted earnings for 2022 and have a dividend yield of 2%. That makes the company one of the few investments out there that has significant upside from electric vehicle growth, is profitable today, and is trading for a reasonable valuation. That rare combination of qualities in an EV stock should make it a serious contender for any investor looking for buy-and-hold investments in the electric vehicle industry today.

 

Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Volkswagen AG. The Motley Fool recommends BorgWarner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

BorgWarner Inc. Stock Quote
BorgWarner Inc.
BWA
$33.60 (-1.87%) $0.64
Ford Motor Company Stock Quote
Ford Motor Company
F
$12.20 (-1.29%) $0.16
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Quote
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft
VWAGY
$16.47 (-3.69%) $0.63

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-114288673 (1)
Why Shares of BorgWarner Surged in August
 GettyImages-114288673
Why Shares in BorgWarner Surged in May
 GettyImages-1066926882
Why Shares in BorgWarner Soared in April
 ROUGE_SV2_9612
Key Ford, Toyota Supplier BorgWarner to Reopen Tornado-Damaged South Carolina Plant
 Borg-Warner-Auburn-MI
Why BorgWarner Stock Fell 23% in March

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man talking to doctor holding clipboard medical expenses healthcare hospital
5 Medicare Changes Retirees Should Expect In 2023
Retirees GettyImages-1074329036
Here's What Medicare Part A Costs and Covers in 2023
Older person looking at a calendar
4 Days Until Your Social Security Increase Is Revealed: What Every Retiree Should Know
Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services