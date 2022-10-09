Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

US, EU Spar Over Tax Breaks in Climate Legislation

By The Daily Upside – Oct 9, 2022 at 10:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the US Congress last August has been heralded as one of the most significant pieces of green legislation in a...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the US Congress last August has been heralded as one of the most significant pieces of green legislation in a generation, but its impact on diplomatic relations has been as toxic as nitrogen dioxide.

On Sunday, the European Union's top competition enforcer Margrethe Vestager told the Financial Times the bloc is urging its biggest ally to reconsider the law's generous tax incentives for domestic producers, which it says could lead European companies to earning a lot less green.

The Friends Don't Justify the Means

Global cooperation isn't always easy, even if there's an agreed-upon goal -- like, say, the Paris Agreement target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. One country's proposed solution for saving the planet is another one's trade barrier. Washington has already voiced displeasure over the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism, which imposes tariffs on imports from countries with no carbon emissions tax (a bucket the US falls into at the federal level). Now, EU officials are pushing back against a $7,500 tax credit included in the IRA for electric vehicles produced in North America. While the White House says it's a disincentive for sourcing critical parts and materials from China, the EU counters that it could lead to job losses if companies move across the Atlantic to compete with American manufacturers.

"As a matter of principle, you should not put this up against friends," Vestager told the FT. "You have what we see as an unbalanced subsidy." The Europeans are now weighing different avenues to address the dispute before any domestic EV producers can shift gears and speed overseas:

  • According to a source who spoke to the FT, Brussels is surveying the European EV industry to identify how many companies are considering even partial relocations abroad. The bloc then intends to do some "damage control" at a December meeting of the transatlantic Trade and Technology Council to tweak some of the language in the law.
  • If the negotiations at the TTC fail, the group believes the tax credits could be in breach of World Trade Order rules and will pursue legal action. "The WTO is the stick, but the TTC is the carrot," the source told the FT.

The Plot Heard Around the World: The EU isn't the only ally rankled by the EV credits. After a visit from Joe Biden earlier this year and after Hyundai announced a $5.5 billion EV plant in Georgia, leaders in South Korea believed EVs manufactured in their nation by Hyundai would be eligible for the tax credits -- and are reportedly furious having learned otherwise. As they say, all is fair in love and trade wars.

None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Local Media Outlets Look to USPS to Deliver News
 featured-daily-upside-image
As US Capital Markets Fade, Saudi Arabia Has its Day in the Sun
 featured-daily-upside-image
Can Airline Handouts and Free Flights Revive Hong Kong Travel?
 featured-daily-upside-image
Uber Signs 10-year Deal with Motional for Driverless Cars
 featured-daily-upside-image
Trade Imperil as Mississippi River Runs Dry

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man talking to doctor holding clipboard medical expenses healthcare hospital
5 Medicare Changes Retirees Should Expect In 2023
Stok market tickers with a bear walking.
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream
Investor 25
Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
Social Security's 2023 COLA: The Big Announcement Is Just Days Away

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services