Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today

By Lou Whiteman – Oct 10, 2022 at 1:01PM

Key Points

  • On Monday morning, a MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight became the first commercial 737 MAX flight over Chinese skies since the March 2019 grounding.
  • This is a step in the right direction toward getting the 737 MAX recertified in China.
  • Investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround even if China gives the MAX the green light.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors saw good news in the skies over China.

What happened

A Boeing (BA 0.90%) 737 MAX appears to have flown in China for the first time in nearly four years. The idea of the company's most important plane resuming operations in the world's most important market was enough to give the stock an initial lift, sending Boeing shares up as much as 4.6% on Monday morning.

So what

Boeing's 737 MAX has created a lot of turbulence for investors. When the plane debuted in 2017, it was billed as having the potential to be the most successful model in aviation history, but a pair of fatal crashes led to a March 2019 grounding and a series of probes into Boeing engineering and quality control.

The plane was cleared to resume service in the U.S. and elsewhere after 18 months on the ground, but China has not yet recertified the aircraft. There have been reports in recent months to suggest China, the world's largest aviation market in terms of new plane orders, is nearing approval of the MAX, but geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have led to uncertainty.

On Monday morning, a Boeing 737 MAX flown by MIAT Mongolian Airlines landed in Guangzhou, China, according to flight trackers, marking what appears to be the first commercial 737 MAX flight over Chinese airspace since the March 2019 grounding.

A foreign carrier flying the 737 MAX is separate from Chinese airlines operating the plane, but was viewed by the markets as a step in the right direction.

Now what

Boeing did not offer much commentary on the flight, saying in an emailed statement the company continues "to work with global regulators and our customers to safely return the 737 MAX to service worldwide." That caution seems justified. This is a step in the right direction, but only one step.

The assumption remains that the MAX will eventually be cleared to return to service. It's the timing that is uncertain. And with Chinese airlines slowing capacity growth due to COVID-related restrictions and a slowing economy, there is less urgency now to add new planes to the fleet.

Boeing has its work cut out for it as it tries to resume normal delivery schedules post-pandemic. A reopening in China would help, but the aerospace giant faces a multiyear recovery and continued uncertainty about the health of the global economy. All this means there's no reason for investors to rush in and chase this rally.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Boeing Company Stock Quote
The Boeing Company
BA
$130.96 (0.90%) $1.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

BA 747-8 source BA
Why Boeing Stock Lost Altitude in September
 Boeing 737
Why Boeing Stock Just Dropped
 Four rockets launching each labeled 2022.
Everyone Could Win in this New Space Race
 Boeing Dreamliner 787-10 source BA
Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today
 777 8 freighter source BA
Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Calendar Procrastinate Date Congress Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced
Buffett TMF Photo
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Stok market tickers with a bear walking.
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream
Investor 25
Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services