Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Hyper-Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

By Leo Sun – Oct 11, 2022 at 5:50AM

Key Points

  • Snowflake profits from a growing need to crunch large amounts of data to make better business decisions.
  • CrowdStrike benefits from a growing demand for cloud-native cybersecurity services that eschew on-site appliances.
  • Cloudflare believes it will become the “water filtration” system for the modern internet as bot-based attacks become more common.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and Cloudflare are all great growth plays.

Many hyper-growth stocks skyrocketed to all-time highs last year as overly bullish investors convinced themselves it was reasonable to pay 30, 40, or even 50 times sales for unprofitable tech companies. Many of those investors were badly burned over the past year as rising interest rates crushed unprofitable companies that were trading at sky-high valuations.

But in the aftermath of that sobering reality check, many of those former highfliers are now trading at more sustainable valuations. Let's take a look at three promising hyper-growth stocks that investors should consider buying today before the bulls come back: Snowflake (SNOW -9.17%), CrowdStrike (CRWD -6.28%), and Cloudflare (NET -7.22%).

A person visualizes a light bulb surrounded by ideas.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Snowflake

Snowflake's cloud-based data warehousing platform enables large organizations to break down silos between different departments, computing platforms, and software applications, then store of all that data in a centralized location where it can be easily accessed by other third-party applications and data visualization services.

Snowflake went public in late 2020. Its revenue soared 174% in fiscal 2020, grew 124% in fiscal 2021, and increased 106% to $1.22 billion in fiscal 2022, which ended this January. Those dazzling growth rates indicate that lots of companies are scrambling to centralize their data so it can be processed more efficiently by analytics tools to drive better decisions.

Over the long term, Snowflake expects its product revenue (which accounted for 94% of its top line in fiscal 2022) to surge to about $10 billion in fiscal 2029, which would equal a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36% over the next seven fiscal years. It isn't profitable by GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) yet, but its non-GAAP profits are gradually turning positive and could stabilize as it reins in its stock-based compensation expenses. 

Snowflake's stock isn't cheap at 18 times next year's sales, but its robust growth and ambitious long-term goals could justify that premium valuation. Its stock has already been cut in half since it hit its all-time high last November, so this might represent a good starting point for patient investors.

2. CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike stands out in the cybersecurity market because its core product, Falcon, is a cloud-native platform that doesn't require any on-site appliances. Many older cybersecurity companies still run their services on those appliances, which take up lots of room, require constant maintenance, and can be difficult to scale as an organization expands.

CrowdStrike's early-mover advantage in this disruptive niche enabled it to grow like a weed since its IPO in 2019. Its revenue surged 93% in fiscal 2020, grew 82% in fiscal 2021, and increased another 66% to $1.45 billion in fiscal 2022, which ended this January. The key to CrowdStrike's growth is its sticky "land and expand" strategy -- it locks in customers with a trial bundle of four cloud-based modules to sell additional subscription-based modules.

Analysts expect CrowdStrike's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 41% between fiscal 2022 and 2025 to reach $4.09 billion by the final year. It's consistently profitable on a non-GAAP basis, and its GAAP losses are expected to narrow significantly over the next three years. CrowdStrike's stock has pulled back more than 40% since it hit its all-time high last November, and it now looks a lot more reasonably valued at about 13 times next year's sales. Simply put, CrowdStrike could be a great way to invest in the secular expansion of the cybersecurity and cloud markets over the next few decades.

3. Cloudflare

Cloudflare operates a cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) that accelerates the delivery of digital media to websites and apps by storing copies of cached content on "edge servers" located physically closer to end users. It also shields websites from malicious bots and other types of attacks. So if you've ever been asked to prove that you're human while browsing the web, then you've likely encountered Cloudflare's bot-blocking systems.

Cloudflare often refers to itself as a "water filtration" system for the modern internet, filtering out the impurities before they harm websites and their visitors. The essential nature of those services, along with a growing need to accelerate the delivery of media-heavy websites to distant users, has lit a fire under Cloudflare's business since its IPO in 2019.

Cloudflare's revenue grew 49% in 2019, rose 50% in 2020, and increased 52% to $656 million in 2021. It expects its revenue to increase another 47%-48% this year, while analysts see its top line growing at a stunning CAGR of 40% from 2021 to 2024 to reach $1.78 billion by the final year. It's still unprofitable by GAAP measures, but its non-GAAP earnings have gradually entered positive territory in the first half of 2022.

Cloudflare's stock has declined by about 75% since it closed at its all-time high last November. But at 14 times next year's sales, this hypergrowth darling now looks a lot more reasonably valued than it did last year.

 

Leo Sun has positions in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Snowflake Inc. Stock Quote
Snowflake Inc.
SNOW
$159.05 (-9.17%) $-16.05
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
CRWD
$161.08 (-6.28%) $-10.80
Cloudflare, Inc. Stock Quote
Cloudflare, Inc.
NET
$51.39 (-7.22%) $-4.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1330234200
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today
 it team solving a problem
3 Software Stocks Worth Buying Right Now
 Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
 GettyImages-1313264835
1 Huge Trend That Will Drive Snowflake's Future Results
 business person in office reviews information on tablet
Why Snowflake Stock Was Up Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
321%
 
S&P 500 Returns
104%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Calendar Procrastinate Date Congress Getty
Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced
Buffett TMF Photo
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
2022-Rivian-R1T-22
3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Stock Market Chart Crash Correction Buy Investment Planning Laptop Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services