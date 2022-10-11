Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Falling Earlier Today

By John Ballard – Oct 11, 2022 at 1:21PM

Key Points

  • Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock on near-term headwinds in advertising and increasing competition.
  • These headwinds have the stock's valuation down to a low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.
  • The analyst doesn’t see a higher valuation for Meta as long as headwinds persist.

Patience with this social media leader could be greatly rewarded.

What happened

Shares of Meta Platforms (META -2.16%) were down 3% as of 12:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday after one analyst issued a bearish note on the stock. Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell sees mounting headwinds for the company that may not lead to a quick recovery for the stock price.

Meta has faced increasing competition from TikTok amid a challenging advertising market, which is how the social media company generates revenue. These concerns have sent the shares down 61% year to date, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 index. 

So what

The analyst sees TikTok as a major threat, and clearly so does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In fact, some high-profile Instagram users have complained about Meta turning the social media app into another TikTok with a heavy focus on short-form video.  

Meta reported a 1% year-over-year drop in revenue last quarter. In addition to a slower ad market and competition, management sees a rising dollar cutting about 6% off its revenue growth in the third quarter. 

Slowing growth has sent Meta's valuation down to tempting levels. Over the last year, the stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dropped to just 13.3 times this year's consensus earnings estimate. This is cheaper than the average stock in the S&P 500 index that trades at about 18 times earnings. Don't expect the market to reward the stock to a higher valuation anytime soon, according to Cordwell. 

Now what

Meta has to invest to improve its social media experience. In doing so, it may run the risk of alienating some users who don't like the changes. But management sees short-form video as the future of social media engagement and a necessary investment to remain competitive. 

The soft ad market shouldn't concern long-term investors, since it's the reality of a weak economy. It comes and goes, but at these low valuation levels, the inevitable rebound in advertising is a major catalyst for more returns. There might be significant upside with relatively low downside at these cheap P/E levels.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

