Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Chevron Stock Was Climbing Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Updated Oct 13, 2022 at 5:29PM

Key Points

  • Stocks and oil prices rallied today despite higher-than-expected inflation.
  • Chevron sees higher prices for LNG in Europe this winter, due to the war in Ukraine.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Rising oil prices and an attractive opportunity in Europe lifted the stock.

What happened

Shares of Chevron (CVX 4.85%) were moving higher today as oil prices ticked up. The company also said it sees an opportunity to increase liquid natural gas (LNG) sales in Europe as the war in Ukraine has sent prices of the energy commodity soaring. The oil and gas stock closed up 4.9%.

So what

Markets swung wildly today after the consumer price index report came in hotter than expected, with September inflation up 0.4% from August and 8.2% over the last year. Stocks initially plunged on the news, which was the expected reaction since high inflation makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates.

However, shares quickly rebounded by late morning and were soaring by the afternoon. The reason for the turnaround wasn't clear, though investors may have believed stocks were oversold, with indexes hitting another round of lows in the morning and the S&P 500 at a two-year low. 

Oil prices also initially plunged on the news but rallied later in the session and were up 2% in afternoon trading. That lifted the energy sector, including Chevron. As a diversified oil major, the company benefits from higher oil prices in multiple ways. 

The other news item that seemed to be driving the stock up was a Reuters report that higher prices for LNG in Europe will attract Chevron's exports this winter. It also said the company's production in the Permian Basin was set to grow 15% this year, showing both higher prices and increased production will help push profits higher.

Now what

The movement in the stock market and oil market today was puzzling, and Chevron, like the rest of the energy sector, is vulnerable to a global recession, which would lead to a pullback in oil prices and a decline in demand.

Still, given elevated prices now and the natural gas supply shock in Europe, Chevron looks set to report another strong quarter later this month. When the company's third-quarter results come out later this month, analysts expect earnings per share to jump from $2.96 to $4.89 on a 46% increase in revenue to $59.1 billion.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Chevron Stock Quote
Chevron
CVX
$165.28 (4.85%) $7.64

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

People near an oil well with the sun rising in the background.
3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move
 A person stacks gold coins on top of gold, black, and grey hexagons.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses
 GettyImages-1334186403
Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week
 Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source
 22_06_30 A person hugging a piggy bank _GettyImages-1040557630
Here's Why Chevron Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
314%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Older couple at laptop smiling GettyImages-1217601970
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Retiree 6
Social Security Benefits Will Get an 8.7% COLA in 2023 -- Here's What You Need to Know
An advisor explaining a financial chart to a client.
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services