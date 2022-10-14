Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

By Kody Kester – Oct 14, 2022 at 9:37AM

Key Points

  • A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers.
  • The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth.
  • Both stocks look to be priced at intriguing valuations.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These two stocks each yield more than 5%.

Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%.

The problem with pure income stocks is that they often come with low growth profiles, which can lead to dividend growth that lags inflation. Fortunately, there are some income stocks that allow yield-hungry investors to have their cake and eat it too.

Here are two stocks with dividend yields that are triple the S&P 500 index's payout -- and that also have quickly growing businesses.

A person works at laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Medifast

With 73% of American adults being either overweight or obese, many would certainly derive health benefits from weight loss. But losing weight is obviously easier said than done.

The good news for those seeking to lose weight and keep it off is that there are viable solutions out there. And nutrition and weight loss company Medifast's (MED -1.20%) Optavia weight-loss coaching program certainly fits into that category.

Optavia recognizes that successful weight management stems from the development of healthy, lifelong habits and personalized coaching support, not fad diets. This approach is how the company has grown to more than 68,000 independent, active earning coaches, supporting over 1 million customers each year since its founding in 1981. 

Yet, as large as Medifast has become, there is still lots of room for growth. It's estimated that out of the 155 million Americans who want to lose significant amounts of weight, 95 million will consider paid meal plans and coaching. This is precisely why analysts are anticipating that Medifast will deliver 20% annual growth in non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) through the next five years. 

As much growth potential as Medifast possesses, what differentiates it from most other stocks is that it also offers income investors a 5.4% dividend yield. For context, this is triple the S&P 500 index's yield. And with the dividend payout ratio set to be around 59% in 2022, this high starting income is well protected. 

The cherry on top is that shares of Medifast can be picked up at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11.3. Given that the forward P/E multiple is approximately half of its annual earnings growth prospects, Medifast appears to be an excellent growth stock at a bargain-bin valuation.

2. Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain's (IRM -1.09%) real estate portfolio consists of nearly 1,400 properties, measuring a combined 95 million square feet in size. This gigantic footprint helps the company to serve approximately 225,000 customers in 59 countries throughout the world.

Nearly all companies have the need for records storage at some time, which is how the company generated 64% of its $4.5 billion in revenue during 2021. The consistent demand for records storage and high cost of transferring records to another facility both play a role in Iron Mountain's admirable 98% customer retention rate.

As compelling as the company's storage business model may be, future growth will mostly be driven by its service segment. This most prominently features Iron Mountain's data center business, which has around 1,300 customers. As more businesses migrate records to the cloud, this customer count could significantly expand in the years ahead for Iron Mountain. That's why the high-single-digit adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share growth forecast for 2022 should persist well into this decade and beyond. 

Iron Mountain provides investors with a 5.4% dividend yield. And with the dividend payout ratio poised to come in at about 66% in 2022, this market-crushing income is rather safe. Best of all, investors can purchase shares of Iron Mountain at a forward price-to-AFFO ratio of just 12.1. That's hardly a steep price to pay for the company's rock-solid growth prospects. 

Kody Kester has positions in Iron Mountain and Medifast. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iron Mountain. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Medifast Stock Quote
Medifast
MED
$117.03 (-1.20%) $-1.42
Iron Mountain Stock Quote
Iron Mountain
IRM
$45.28 (-1.09%) $0.50

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

jogger
Why Medifast Stock Jumped 46% in May
 featured-transcript-logo
Medifast (MED) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Medifast (MED) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Medifast (MED) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
323%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
Older couple at laptop smiling GettyImages-1217601970
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services