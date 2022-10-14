Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Nvidia Stock Cheap Enough to Buy?

By Neil Rozenbaum – Oct 14, 2022 at 10:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There might still be more pain ahead before things get better.

In this video, I will be talking about the state of Nvidia (NVDA -5.09%) and whether investors should jump in now that the stock is down 60% year to date. Recently, semiconductor stocks took a hit because of the new U.S. restrictions on selling to China, and Nvidia announced that it could lose $400 million in sales. 

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 13, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$113.51 (-5.09%) $-6.09

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

man in specs looking at a line chart on a laptop
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
 semiconductors, design, chips, AI
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
 Jose Najarro - 2022-10-11T130224.727
New Report Shows PC Shipments Down -- Here Are My Thoughts
 digital twin, virtual world, metaverse
3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in October
 GettyImages-1325037614
Why Nvidia Fell Again Today but Tried to Recover

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
323%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
Older couple at laptop smiling GettyImages-1217601970
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services