Is Nvidia Stock Cheap Enough to Buy?

In this video, I will be talking about the state of Nvidia (NVDA -5.09%) and whether investors should jump in now that the stock is down 60% year to date. Recently, semiconductor stocks took a hit because of the new U.S. restrictions on selling to China, and Nvidia announced that it could lose $400 million in sales.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 13, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2022.