Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Lucid Is Dropping More Than 5% Today

By Howard Smith – Updated Oct 14, 2022 at 1:40PM

Key Points

  • Lucid provided investors with some positive production news this week.
  • The company looks like it will meet its twice-lowered estimates for the year.
  • Economic data this week hasn't been conducive to buying risky assets.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Lucid is a speculative stock that makes high-end, luxury products, and that's not where investors want to be right now.

What happened

Luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (LCID -5.88%) provided investors with some positive news this week, but the stock is still closing out the week on a down note. Most of this week's approximately 7% drop in the stock is coming today. As of 1:26 p.m. ET, Lucid shares were down 5.8%.

So what

On Wednesday, Lucid reported that it produced 2,282 of its Air sedans in the third quarter, more than tripling its production from the previous quarter. The stock jumped on that news, since it provided some confidence that Lucid seems to have found its production legs and should hit its latest 2022 production target. But economic news from subsequent days spooked investors in riskier assets, especially early-stage companies like Lucid. 

blue Lucid Air Sapphire driving down racetrack.

Image source: Lucid Group.

Now what

Yesterday, the Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 8.2% year over year for the month of September, stoking fears of ever higher inflation and a potential recession. An economic downturn isn't the environment Lucid wants as it works to ramp up its production and sales. The company produces high-end luxury electric sedans, and potential buyers seeing their investment assets decline may not want to spend up to $100,000 or more for a new car. 

Today, retail sales in September -- the monthly estimate of all consumer spending -- were below expectations. The monthly report was flat year over year when economists expected a slight increase of 0.2%. Considering the rate of inflation in the last year, that data implies that actual spending declined last month. 

Investors are looking at the bigger economic picture when considering Lucid as an investment right now. It also didn't help that the company had already reduced its production goal for the year twice. So meeting the conservative projection isn't overly great news in the big scheme of things. But investors in Lucid should know to look at it as a very long-term, speculative venture. The dip in shares could provide a good time for some investors to put an appropriate amount of speculative funds into it. 

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$12.24 (-5.88%) $0.77

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Driver charges an electric vehicle.
Why Shares of Lucid Accelerated Higher Today
 Electric car charging
Down 20% in a Week, Is Lucid Stock a Buy on This Big News?
 driver uses a smart phone while charging an electric vehicle.
Why Shares of Lucid, Blink Charging, and ChargePoint Are Powering Higher Today
 lucid-air-deliveryproductionline
Why Lucid Stock Powered Higher Today
 lucid-air-gallery-012
Why Lucid Shares Are Jumping This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
323%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Older couple at laptop smiling GettyImages-1217601970
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
person holding hundred dollar bills
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services