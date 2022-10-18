Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Goldman Sachs Restructures Again to Focus on Trading and Investment Banking

By The Daily Upside – Oct 18, 2022 at 10:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Goldman Sachs bankers are back in the office en masse to celebrate a solid quarter, but they might be a little confused about where to sit. The...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Goldman Sachs bankers are back in the office en masse to celebrate a solid quarter, but they might be a little confused about where to sit.

The megabank reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings Tuesday, but those fairly positive numbers come alongside warnings of a recession and a business restructuring that's created a massive shake-up inside the investment banking behemoth.

Super Bold Shuffle

It's rare for one of the biggest banks in the world to restructure for the second time in just four years. Goldman CEO -- and weekend DJ -- David Solomon first remixed the company after taking the helm in 2018, trimming traders, ditching the opaque "Investing and Lending" unit and championing the firm's consumer banking efforts in hopes of appealing to Main Street and not just Wall Street.

Goldman was the last major bank to report on Tuesday, and while it handily beat expectations with net income of $3.1 billion, that figure still marks a 43% decline over last year's results and was by far the worst among its peers. Goldman's meaningful valuation gap -- it trades at a steep discount to peers like Morgan Stanley on a price-to-book basis -- has forced Solomon to reshuffle his reshuffle:

  • Goldman's three new divisions will consist of wealth management, global banking, and markets and platform solutions. The goal is to get back to basics and bring the firm's highly profitable trading and investment banking businesses under one roof – and bonus pool – that can still generate Goldman-esque fees in any economic environment, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • In a signal that Solomon is abandoning his goal of looking more like Bank of America or JPMorgan, the company's money-losing, slow-growth consumer ventures like the Marcus, Apple credit card, and GreenSky will be absorbed across other divisions. "They've definitely innovated with Marcus," Chris Marinac of Janney Montgomery Scott told Reuters. "But the reality is, what's the cost of money that they're bringing in?"

Worst is yet to come: Goldman Sachs is often seen as Wall Street's canary in the coal mine. So it wasn't taken lightly when Solomon told CNBC "there's a good chance that we have a recession in the United States." JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the same just last week, and a Bloomberg Economics forecast said there is a 100% probability the US enters a recession in the coming 12 months.

None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Pernod Ricard Buys George Strait-backed Tequila Brand
 featured-daily-upside-image
Salesforce, Colgate Fend Off Wave of Activist Attacks
 featured-daily-upside-image
UK's New Treasury Chief Completes Reversal of Truss's Tax Plans
 featured-daily-upside-image
Disney Tells France It Will Cancel Cinema Releases Unless It Changes Local 'Windowing' Laws
 featured-daily-upside-image
FlyExclusive to go Public in $600 Million Merger

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person walking through a factory between two digitally-enhanced shelves
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Social Security Card Cash Retirement Tax Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing in 2023
man in specs looking at a line chart on a laptop
Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy
Person Holding Cash Bills Money Hundred Dollar Fifty Dividend Income Invest Retire Spend Getty
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services