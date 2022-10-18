Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Past Scandals Continue to Plague Wells Fargo, But I Still Like the Stock

By Bram Berkowitz – Oct 18, 2022 at 8:12AM

Key Points

  • In the third quarter, Wells Fargo took a $2 billion charge related to accruals for "historical matters."
  • There could be additional charges ahead.
  • But Wells Fargo continues to improve its core business.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Wells Fargo's phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016, and the bank is still dealing with the fallout.

The last six years have not been easy for Wells Fargo (WFC 1.83%) since the bank's phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016, in which employees at the bank opened millions of depository and credit card accounts without the consent of their customers.

As a result, the bank has paid billions of dollars in fines, lost billions in potential profits, dealt with numerous consent orders from regulators, had a crippling asset cap that prevents the bank from growing its balance sheet, and experienced a lot of turnover among management and the board of directors.

But even after all these years, the phony-accounts scandal and other past issues continue to plague the bank. Despite these significant headwinds, I still think the company is headed in the right direction, and therefore, I like the stock. Here's why.

Charges from past scandals

Wells Fargo recently produced solid third-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, as the bank benefited from continued strong credit quality and the higher-interest-rate environment. But baked into its earnings results was a $2 billion charge, or $0.45 impact to earnings, due to "accruals primarily related to a variety of historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters."

Person standing outside looking at sun.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management on the bank's earnings call didn't provide a ton of detail as to which regulatory matter this might be related to, but we know Wells Fargo has many outstanding consent orders, and I think there is a good chance this could be related to the phony-accounts scandal.

Wells Fargo has been dealing with these accruals for some time, but this particular one in Q3 is so much bigger than in the recent past. Wells Fargo places these accruals under a non-interest expense category called operating losses. In Q3, operating losses swelled to more than $2.2 billion. In the prior four quarters, operating losses had not exceeded $673 million.

Furthermore, CEO Charlie Scharf told analysts and investors that this would not be the last of the charges. "And we said, I think likely, highly likely that we will have more significant -- potentially significant losses related to some of these historical matters. So we just want that to be on the radar screen."

The company continues to make progress

It's unfortunate to keep seeing these charges roll in and even more unfortunate to hear that they are likely going to continue. The fact of the matter is that nobody knows how long it will take until these matters are fully behind the bank.

But the silver lining here is that Wells Fargo's core business continues to look better and better. The higher-interest-rate environment is significantly boosting the amount of money the bank generates on its loans and bond holdings, and credit quality remains pristine -- for now. 

Furthermore, management continues to execute well on its efficiency initiatives. Core expenses are down more than 5% year over year. The bank has also decreased employees by 6%, professional services like consultants by 10%, and occupancy expenses by 4%. The bank is on track to eventually reduce annual operating expenses by $10 billion from when it started the program in early 2021.

Scharf has also been ramping up other businesses like credit card lending and investment banking that can boost profitability on more of a long-term basis.

But even if you look at core profitability right now, the bank continues to make meaningful progress toward Scharf's medium-term goal of achieving a sustainable 15% return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE). The bank generated an ROTCE of 9.6% in Q3. But without that $2 billion charge discussed above, my rough estimate is that Wells Fargo would have generated an ROTCE in the quarter in excess of 14%.

The stock is a buy

Despite continuing regulatory headwinds, Wells Fargo's core business continues to improve, and Scharf seems to have the bank headed in the right direction and well on its way toward a 15% sustainable ROTCE, which could just be the beginning.

It may still take several years, but I do believe Wells Fargo will eventually be able to put its regulatory troubles in the rearview, not that I have any idea when, because the timeline has already lasted longer than I once thought.

While we are in difficult market conditions that may keep the stock more depressed in the near term, the bank trades around 134% to its tangible book value, or net worth, and at 10.75 times forward earnings. Both of those metrics leave room for long-term upside in the share price.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Wells Fargo Stock Quote
Wells Fargo
WFC
$43.96 (1.83%) $0.79

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person stocks 2
Why Won't Wells Fargo Buy Back Stock? It Has Plenty of Capital
 featured-transcript-logo
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Generic Upward 13
Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Rising Today
 Generic downward 6
Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today
 Person looking through binoculars
Will Wells Fargo Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 42
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Person Holding Cash Bills Money Hundred Dollar Fifty Dividend Income Invest Retire Spend Getty
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Social Security Card Cash Retirement Tax Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing in 2023
e-commerce shopping getting a package amazon
Shopify Got Some Great News and No One's Talking About It

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services