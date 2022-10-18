Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Pernod Ricard Buys George Strait-backed Tequila Brand

By The Daily Upside – Oct 18, 2022 at 10:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

With a few more bucks to his name, the so-called King of Country George Strait should be toasting in Amarillo by morning. On Monday, Pernod Ricard,...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

With a few more bucks to his name, the so-called King of Country George Strait should be toasting in Amarillo by morning.

On Monday, Pernod Ricard, the French alcohol conglomerate behind brands like Absolut vodka, Jameson's whiskey, and many more announced it's buying a majority stake in Código 1530, the tequila brand co-founded by Strait in 2016.

Celebrity Boozefest

For big time show business icons, the booze game might be more lucrative than the box office. George Clooney sold his tequila company Casamigos to Diageo in 2017, for a price tag reportedly as high as $1 billion. Ryan Reynolds followed suit three years later, selling his Aviation Gin brand to Diageo for $610 million.

But the celebrity name is just half the appeal. This year, Diageo saw sales of "ultra-premium" booze buoy its sales by 20%, with Casamigos sales growing at a rate of almost 96% in 2021. At a price of $68 per bottle, Código 1530 fits the trend. Its sale coincides with a tequila market that's popping off:

  • Although revenue from vodka sales outpaced tequila in 2021, tequila was the fastest-growing spirit of 2021, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. Japanese-American Suntory Holdings, the company behind Jim Beam, signaled earlier this month it wants to hunt down more premium tequila and mezcal brands with one exec telling Yahoo Finance tequila is "absolutely on fire" -- how's that for flaming shots?
  • Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami told The Financial Times the liquor market is bifurcating due to the rising cost of living, with consumers being driven to both the budget and premium ends of the scale, leaving "standard"-priced drinks out in the cold. Niinami said the US would be the most attractive market going forward, but added he believes the UK would be "resilient," proving you can always trust Brits to keep drinking through a crisis.

Breaking Fad: Plenty of celebrity-brand liquors are still out there waiting to be snapped up. Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul launched a premium tequila brand Dos Hombres earlier this year. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's Teremana tequila brand is currently partnered up with Jägermeister. So if you can smell what the Rock is cooking, it's probably because it's got tequila in it.

None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Salesforce, Colgate Fend Off Wave of Activist Attacks
 featured-daily-upside-image
Goldman Sachs Restructures Again to Focus on Trading and Investment Banking
 featured-daily-upside-image
UK's New Treasury Chief Completes Reversal of Truss's Tax Plans
 featured-daily-upside-image
Disney Tells France It Will Cancel Cinema Releases Unless It Changes Local 'Windowing' Laws
 featured-daily-upside-image
FlyExclusive to go Public in $600 Million Merger

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
329%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person walking through a factory between two digitally-enhanced shelves
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Social Security Card Cash Retirement Tax Benefits Getty
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing in 2023
man in specs looking at a line chart on a laptop
Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy
Person Holding Cash Bills Money Hundred Dollar Fifty Dividend Income Invest Retire Spend Getty
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services