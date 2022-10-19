Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Silvergate Capital Had a Volatile Day on Wednesday

By Dave Kovaleski – Oct 19, 2022 at 5:54PM

Key Points

  • The Q3 report the bank released earlier this week came up short of estimates.
  • While several analysts lowered their price targets for Silvergate Capital, most still expect the stock to rise.

The cryptocurrency-focused bank was hit with a wave of price target reductions as analysts pared back their expectations.

What happened

It was a volatile session for Silvergate Capital (SI -0.33%) on Wednesday. The stock price dropped by some 5.2% in the morning, but bounced back into positive territory late in the day before ending the day down just 0.3%.

That final result was in line with the broader market, which was down across the board. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off by 0.9%.

So what

It appears that the cryptocurrency-focused bank's shares bounced around primarily in response to the release of several notes from analysts that cover it. On one end of the spectrum, Wells Fargo's Jared Shaw lowered his price target from $78 to $50 -- which, from its current price of $54 per share would represent an 8% decline. The stock is down 63% year to date.

On the other hand, Cannacord analyst Joseph Vafi lowered his target from $200 to $150, which would still be a 178% increase from current levels. You can see there is a pretty wide disparity between the bears and bulls about this bank. While Silvergate missed its consensus revenue and earnings estimates in the third quarter, Vafi said the bank beat his estimates.

Also on Wednesday, Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton dropped his target from $160 to $100 -- 85% above the current price. According to TheFly.com, Sutton's reasons for the price cut include the Q3 earnings miss and the delays in the rollout of its own stablecoin. He also noted that trading volumes on the Silvergate Exchange Network are down, and that there's nothing to indicate when that situation will change for the better. 

A fourth analyst, Wedbush's David Chiaverini, cut his price target on Silvergate stock to $85 from $120 -- 57% above the current price. He cited crypto deposit outflows of $1.4 billion that were much higher than the expected $500 million, the use of brokered deposits to boost funding, and the stablecoin delay as his primary reasons for the target price cut, reported TheFly.com.

Now what

Silvergate Capital goes as the cryptocurrency market goes, for the most part, so as long as this crypto winter persists, don't expect much to be different for it.

But, over the long term -- as most of the analysts imply with their price targets -- the outlook seems promising for Silvergate given its status as the leading (and pioneering) bank and trading platform for the cryptocurrency industry.

Also, rising interest rates will benefit Silvergate Capital because it doesn't pay interest on deposits, but does collect interest when it loans those funds out. However, the sharp drop in deposits due to weaker crypto prices nullified any gains it might have accrued from rising rates.

This issue, too, should resolve, but overall, there is so much uncertainty in the crypto space right now that Silvergate stock should be viewed with caution. Any investment in it should be a relatively small part of a diversified portfolio.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Silvergate Capital Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

