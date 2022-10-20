Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
3 Bank Stocks I'd Buy More of Right Now

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Oct 20, 2022 at 6:21AM

Interest income is higher, trading activity is strong, and these banks delivered impressive numbers in the third quarter.

We've now seen third quarter earnings results from most of the largest U.S. banks, and there were a few in particular whose results stood out. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses the three banks he's thinking of buying more shares of after reading their earnings reports. 

**Stock prices in this video are as of Oct. 18, 2022 midday. This video was published on Oct. 19, 2022.

