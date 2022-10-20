Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Meta Platforms and Pinterest Stocks Slipped Today

By Eric Volkman – Oct 20, 2022 at 6:45PM

Key Points

  • Disappointing results from a peer reverberated throughout the social media sector.
  • Investors feared this shows weakness across the industry.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Let's call it "The Snap Effect."

What happened

Thursday was hardly a banner day to be invested in social media companies. Some of the top stocks in the sector, including bellwether Meta Platforms (META -1.28%) and hobbyist site Pinterest (PINS -0.30%), suffered declines on the day. This was largely due to the fallout from an awful quarter reported by one of their more high-profile peers.

So what

Their stumbling social media colleague is Snap (SNAP -0.65%), which reported its third-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday -- and probably wished it hadn't. While its headline numbers weren't bad on paper, concerns about top-line growth weighed heavily on investors.

Snap's revenue inched up by 6% on a year-over-year basis (to $1.13 billion). However, that was the weakest figure in its over five-year history as a publicly traded company. Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit fell by more than half, to $132 million ($0.08 per share) from the year-ago $268 million.

Although both results topped the average analyst expectation of $1.12 billion in revenue and a $0.24 per-share adjusted net loss, they came from a company that had shown powerful growth numbers in the recent past. Investors have grown accustomed to seeing big leaps in revenue, and the current reality is giving them quite a shock.

In after-market trading on Wednesday, Snap traded down by a vertigo-inducing 26%. Thursday wasn't quite that awful, but the stock still slipped by nearly 1%.

Now what

It's clear that, for many social media investors, the writing is on the wall for the Meta Platforms and the Pinterests of this world. There are many social media sites these days, and perhaps these bears believe that the public only has so much time and/or appetite for posting, commenting, tweeting, or pinning.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Meta Platforms, Inc. Stock Quote
Meta Platforms, Inc.
META
$131.53 (-1.28%) $-1.70
Snap Inc. Stock Quote
Snap Inc.
SNAP
$10.79 (-0.65%) $0.07
Pinterest Stock Quote
Pinterest
PINS
$22.97 (-0.30%) $0.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

meta platforms stock analysis
What's Going on With Meta Platforms Stock?
 business person looking at mobile phone
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Outperforming the Market Today
 Concerned young person with head in hands gazing at a screen
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
 social media user checking phone in grocery store
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today
 happy traders wall street celebrating profit growth win
Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
340%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Couple watching tv.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
GettyImages-mobile shopping online
Walmart's Latest Moves Could Be a Dagger to Amazon's Most Profitable Business Segment
Retiree 19
1 Big Change to Social Security Could Help Retirees Fight Inflation in 2023
Investor - GettyImages-1272168490
Why Tesla Stock Fell Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services