Here's Why the Competition Is Intense Between AMD and Intel

Today's video focuses on new products released by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -1.77%), Intel (INTC 1.30%), and Nvidia (NVDA 0.08%). It is impressive how AMD continues to battle two semiconductor giants in different technologies. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Oct. 20, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2022.