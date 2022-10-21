Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

By Dave Kovaleski – Oct 21, 2022 at 7:00AM

Key Points

  • These two stocks boast near impenetrable moats.
  • They have each returned roughly 18% per year over the last 10 years, including this bear market.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The times are uncertain, as are the markets, so it is best to seek out safety and stability.

As an investor, when it comes right down to it, you want to make money on your investment, whether that is 20 years from now, 10 years from now, or five years from now.

If you have $10,000 to invest, it is a good time to put that money to work because so many stocks are selling at discounted values right now due to the bear market. But because of the still uncertain economic and market conditions, it is not clear where the market is headed. Not that you want to try to time the market, but you also don't want to sink $10,000 in an investment that remains overvalued and has not hit bottom yet. There is also great uncertainty, with a possible recession looming, about which stocks will emerge from this downturn as long-term winners.

That's why, if I had $10,000 to invest, I'd consider two stocks with nearly impenetrable moats that should be able to emerge from this market with lots of earnings power -- S&P Global (SPGI -1.63%) and Moody's (MCO -1.85%).

Impenetrable moats

Moat is a term popularized by Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -1.82%) (BRK.B -1.73%), to describe a company that has such a strong competitive edge that it can't easily be challenged. For example, Visa (V 0.43%) and Mastercard (MA -0.50%) have long enjoyed their protective moats as the only two major credit processing networks, but that may be in jeopardy because of current legislation working its way through Congress that seeks to inject more competition into the industry. 

S&P Global and Moody's also have moats around their business, and there is no legislation in the works that would derail that. The two companies essentially own the credit rating business, and each has a 40% market share. Fitch Ratings is a distant third with about a 15% market share, and that pretty much accounts for the entire industry.

There are good reasons these two market leaders probably won't be challenged in the future. One, the industry is highly regulated, so there is a very high bar for would-be competitors. But beyond that, there really isn't a need for more than a few players in this industry; otherwise, the ratings would be watered down. A third reason is the trust and brand recognition that these firms have built up over the years, which is hard to duplicate for any newcomer.

Additional revenue streams

At times like this, when debt issuance is down, the credit rating business is going to be less profitable. But the down markets don't last nearly as long as the periods of growth, and when the market and economy start to recover, credit issuance will rise with it -- and these firms will dominate.

But what makes these great stocks is the fact that they have multiple revenue streams to sustain them during the periodic lulls in credit issuance. S&P has three other business lines; its most well known and most visible is indexes, which includes the S&P 500. The company is a a market leader in this area. It makes money from fees charged for listings as well as transactions on its indexes, as well as by licensing its indexes used in the creation of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index mutual funds.

And both Moody's and S&P have robust market data and analytics businesses, which provide market intelligence to institutional clients. These businesses tend to perform well when the credit rating businesses aren't. For example, in the second quarter, Moody's Analytics reported an 18% increase in revenue year over year, while the credit rating business had a 28% decline in revenue.

SPGI Chart.

SPGI data by YCharts.

Likewise, while S&P had a 26% year-over-year revenue decline from credit ratings, market intelligence had a 91% revenue increase, helped by its acquisition of IHS Markit, while its commodity insights business, formerly Platt's, saw revenue spike 74% year over year. Further, the indexes saw a 22% jump in revenue from the same period a year ago. 

Great long-term performance

Today's bear market shows exactly why these companies both have great business models that are built to perform well in all types of markets. And the past results speak for themselves, with S&P posting an average annualized return of a bit more than 18% over the past 10 years, while Moody's has an average annual return of a hair under 18%.

These stocks both have forward price-to-earnings ratios of about 22, which is reasonable given their consistent growth histories.

When you take it all into consideration, a $10,000 investment in these two growth stocks is a pretty rock-solid play. 

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Mastercard, Moody's, S&P Global, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Moody's Stock Quote
Moody's
MCO
$237.41 (-1.85%) $-4.47
Berkshire Hathaway (A shares) Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway (A shares)
BRK.A
$413,950.10 (-1.82%) $-7,659.90
Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway (B shares)
BRK.B
$273.53 (-1.73%) $-4.81
Visa Stock Quote
Visa
V
$187.22 (0.43%) $0.81
Mastercard Stock Quote
Mastercard
MA
$296.28 (-0.50%) $-1.48
S&P Global Stock Quote
S&P Global
SPGI
$292.03 (-1.63%) $-4.84

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Warren Buffett Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
 us corp debt SIFMA
Investors Have 1 Big Question for Moody's
 Person checking returns on laptop.
Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
 buffett source motley fool
Warren Buffett Is Netting Between a 5% and 28% Yield Annually From These Stocks
 GettyImages-853757260
Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
340%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people holding hands while skydiving against the bright blue sky backdrop
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
Getty - person with goatee smiling
Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?
Top 5 Under $10 TMF
5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services