Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning

By Bram Berkowitz – Oct 21, 2022 at 9:00AM

Key Points

  • Earnings beat analyst estimates for the quarter.
  • The bank raised its provision for credit losses but also reaffirmed guidance.

The company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year.

What happened

Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (AXP -5.09%) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year.

So what

American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. Earnings beat expectations, while revenue was roughly in line.

Total network volume of $394 billion fell slightly from the previous quarter but is up 19% year over year. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year. Net interest income from its loans jumped 9% in the quarter, as the bank benefited from the higher interest rate environment.

American Express took a provision for credit losses of $778 million the quarter, which is nearly a 90% increase from the second quarter. That includes a $387 million reserve build. Still, probable loan losses of $391 million only rose about $39 million from the prior quarter and 30-day delinquencies rose modestly as well but are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

American Express continues to guide for revenue growth in the full year to be 23% to 25% higher than 2021 and for EPS to be above its initial guidance of $9.25 to $9.65. The company also said it expects "higher than long-term aspirational levels of revenue growth" in 2023. For 2024, the company expects revenue growth of more than 10% and EPS growth in the midteen-percentage range.

Now what

Investors might be worried about the provision build or this year's guidance because the average consensus for EPS this year is $9.91.

But the bank still looks to be on solid footing and tends to serve a higher-quality borrower than its competitors so I'm still relatively bullish on the stock.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

