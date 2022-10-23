Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Why Salesforce Stock Surged Last Week

By Joe Tenebruso – Oct 23, 2022 at 12:40PM

Key Points

  • Starboard Value took a stake in Salesforce.
  • The activist hedge fund wants the cloud titan to improve its profitability.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A respected investor sees significant upside in the software leader's shares.

What happened

Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM 1.70%) jumped 12.6% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are intrigued by the potential for activist investor Starboard Value to improve returns for shareholders. 

So what 

Following a roughly 40% decline in the software giant's stock price in 2022, Starboard founder Jeff Smith believes Salesforce's shares are undervalued. The multi-billion-dollar hedge fund, in turn, has decided to invest in the fallen tech star.

Though Smith declined to specify the size of his firm's stake during an interview with CNBC's David Faber, he said it was "significant." 

Starboard believes investors will begin to value Salesforce's stock more highly if it can bring its profit margins close to the levels of its peers. If it can do so, Smith hopes to remain a long-term investor in the cloud software leader as it works to serve an ever-growing number of customers.

"Salesforce is ingrained in the fabric of so many companies and has become so important in the way they operate and conduct businesses," Smith said. 

Now what

Salesforce is already working to bolster its profitability via efficiency initiatives. "While delivering incredible growth at scale, we're committed to consistent margin expansion and cash flow growth as part of our long-term plan to drive both top- and bottom-line performance," Co-CEO Marc Benioff said in the company's fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings in May. 

Salesforce was forced to cut its full-year earnings forecast in August, due in part to a slowing economy that was driving many companies to pull back on their tech investments.  

Yet in September, Salesforce announced its long-term goal to achieve an adjusted operating margin of 25% by 2026. Management intends to rein in marketing expenses and headcount growth. Salesforce will also place a greater focus on remote work, which it says will help it reduce real estate expenses.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Salesforce, Inc. Stock Quote
Salesforce, Inc.
CRM
$160.17 (1.70%) $2.67

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

artificial intelligence getty 6.28.17
Starboard Value Bought Shares of Salesforce and Splunk. What Does That Mean For Investors?
 Paying Bill Credit Card Mastercard Visa Contactless Payment Restaurant Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028
 3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Why Snowflake, Salesforce, and MongoDB Stocks All Popped Today
 cloud-smartphone-user
Is Salesforce Stock a Buy Now?
 Businesswoman with tablet
5 Reasons I Like Salesforce Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
352%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

couple financial review papers bills personal finance investing
Medicare's Good News and Bad News for Retirees in 2023
Stock Market Chart Correction Crash Pullback Cash Money Invest Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028
Man Worried About Sinking Stock Market Chart Getty
When Will the Bear Market Bottom Out? This Indicator May Hold the Answer
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
Social Security Is About to Do Something It's Only Done 3 Times Before

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services