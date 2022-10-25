Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Lemonade Stock: Bear vs. Bull

By Leo Sun – Oct 25, 2022 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • Lemonade's stock has slumped below its IPO price.
  • Its growth is decelerating and its losses are widening.
  • Lemonade is reasonably valued, but the company still has a lot to prove before it can justify a higher valuation.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Can this online insurer mount a comeback over the next few years?

Lemonade (LMND 5.29%) has taken investors on a wild ride since its public debut in July 2020. The online insurer went public at $29 per share, hit an all-time high of $183.26 last January, but eventually tumbled back to about $22. It initially dazzled the bulls with the disruptive potential of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, which streamlined the insurance purchasing process with a chatbot-powered app, and the fact that its revenue more than tripled to $63.8 million in 2019.

However, Lemonade's slowing growth, persistent losses, and frothy valuation all subsequently made it an unappealing investment as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. The bears have clearly been winning that battle over the past year, but could the bulls sweeten up Lemonade's stock again?

Two people drink lemonade in the back of a van.

Image source: Getty Images.

What the bears will tell you about Lemonade

Lemonade initially only provided homeowners and renters insurance, and it still generates most of its revenue from those core policies. But after its IPO, it expanded into the term life, pet health, and auto insurance markets. Launching those services should have boosted its four core growth metrics: its number of customers, premium per customer, in-force premiums (IFP), and gross earned premiums (GEP). However, all four growth rates decelerated significantly over the past year:

Metric

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Customer growth (YOY)

31%

37%

43%

45%

48%

Premium per customer growth (YOY)

18%

22%

25%

26%

29%

IFP growth (YOY)

54%

66%

78%

84%

91%

GEP growth (YOY)

60%

71%

79%

86%

90%

Data source: Lemonade. YOY = Year-over-year.

Lemonade ended the second quarter of 2022 with over 1.5 million customers. That makes it much smaller than traditional insurers like State Farm and Allstate, which have also been rolling out similar AI-powered apps.

Lemonade expects its year-over-year growth in IFP and GEP to accelerate again in the third quarter, but that's only because it acquired Metromile in late July to accelerate the expansion of its new Lemonade Car business. Metromile is still unprofitable, and its integration will likely squeeze Lemonade's gross margin, keep its gross loss ratio elevated, and keep it unprofitable in both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) terms. All those metrics had already been headed in the wrong direction prior to its purchase of Metromile:

Metric

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Adjusted gross margin

35%

37%

31%

43%

45%

Gross loss ratio

86%

90%

96%

77%

74%

Net income

($67.9)

($74.8)

($70.3)

($66.4)

($55.6)

Adjusted EBITDA

($50.3)

($41.3)

($51.2)

($51.3)

($40.4)

Data source: Lemonade. Millions USD.

For the full year, Lemonade expects its IFP to grow 60% to 62% and for its GEP to increase 63% to 64%. Those numbers, which include Metromile, would represent a slowdown from its 78% IFP growth and 84% GEP growth in 2021.

Lemonade still expects its revenue to rise 84% to 86% for the full year, compared to its 36% growth in 2020. But that doesn't represent a meaningful acceleration: It throttled its own growth in 2020 by launching "proportional reinsurance contracts," which ceded 75% of its premiums to reinsurers in exchange for a 25% "ceding commission" for every ceded dollar. That shift enabled Lemonade to pass on some of its risks to reinsurers, but it also reduced its average revenue per customer.

Analysts expect Lemonade's revenue to rise 87% this year, then grow 60% in 2023 (including its inorganic gains from Metromile), but rise just 26% in 2024 as it fully laps that acquisition. It's also expected to remain unprofitable by both GAAP and adjusted EBITDA measures through 2024.

What the bulls will tell you about Lemonade

The bulls believe Lemonade's AI-powered platform, which the company claims insures customers in 90 seconds and processes claims in less than three minutes, will continue to lock in younger and first-time insurance buyers who are used to doing everything on mobile apps. That's why about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35 at the time of its IPO.

The bulls expect the expansion of Lemonade Car to significantly boost its revenue per customer over the long term, since auto insurance policies cost a lot more than homeowners and renters insurance. Its special discounts and towing services for electric vehicle (EV) owners might also make it a good long-term play on the secular expansion of the EV market.

The bulls will also note that Lemonade's low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7 still gives it room to raise more cash if its liquidity dries up. Its stock also looks reasonably valued at just four times next year's sales, and that lower valuation might make it a compelling takeover target for traditional insurers or other fintech companies.

The bears still have the upper hand

Lemonade is still growing, but it needs to grow a lot faster to prove that it can disrupt legacy insurers. Otherwise, it's just a tiny insurance company with a catchy brand, an AI-powered chatbot, and lots of red ink. I'll need to see Lemonade's growth in customers, IFP, and GEP accelerate significantly before I consider it to be a worthwhile turnaround play.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lemonade, Inc. Stock Quote
Lemonade, Inc.
LMND
$23.27 (5.29%) $1.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Colorful Gradient Modern Tutorial Youtube Thumbnail (48)
Will These Two Stocks Boom or Bust?
 Stock trader 2022
These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside
 Rebels smiling at tablet computer
3 Disruptors I Love Right Now
 Person cheering looking at their laptop.
3 Reasons Lemonade Stock Looks Sweeter Right Now
 two-friends-lemonade-van
Is Lemonade Stock a Buy Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
350%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Financial Newspaper Graph Showing Gains Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street
0x0-Model3_01
The Biggest Bombshell in Tesla's Earnings Report
Getting Paid Dividends Getty
Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio
A series of graphics computer chips with fans spinning in multiple colours
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services