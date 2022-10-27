Here's Why I'm Thrilled About Visa's Earnings Report

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
I don't even own the massive fintech stock, but I'm highly encouraged by its latest results.
Financial giant Visa(V 4.60%) recently reported earnings and the numbers look extremely strong. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP® explains why he's so excited about the results even though he doesn't own the stock.
*Stock prices mentioned are as of midday on Oct. 26, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 26, 2022.
Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.