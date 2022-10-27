Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Warren Buffett Stock Kraft Heinz Was So Tasty Today

By Eric Volkman – Oct 27, 2022 at 6:36PM

Key Points

  • A pair of analysts incrementally boosted their price targets on the food industry giant.
  • This followed the release of the company's latest set of quarterly results.

A double beat and a pair of price target hikes bring some bulls back to the company.

What happened

Kraft Heinz's (KHC 3.01%) condiments and other comestible items might be American favorites, but the company's stock hasn't seen much love in the recent past. It bucked this trend on Thursday, closing 3% higher to trounce the 0.6% slump of the S&P 500 index, thanks to several analyst price target raises.

So what

Before market open, not one but two prognosticators got incrementally more bullish on Kraft Heinz stock. One was UBS's Cody Ross, who now feels the shares are worth $37 apiece; previously, he had them at $34. He maintained his neutral recommendation on the stock.

His peer Pamela Kaufman at Morgan Stanley made a similar move, adding $1 to her existing Kraft Heinz price target to place it at $38 per share. She's also keeping her equivalent of a neutral recommendation intact.

Both adjustments occurred in the wake of Kraft Heinz's third-quarter earnings release, which was published Wednesday morning.

For the period, the company's revenue rose by nearly 3% year over year to $6.5 billion, while its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income amounted to $784 million ($0.63 per share). This represented a double beat, as the average analyst estimates were $6.27 billion for revenue and $0.57 per share for adjusted net income. 

Now what

Despite its being a solid and seemingly immovable holding in the portfolio of star investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Kraft Heinz shares generally haven't performed well.

Aggressive cost-cutting significantly reduced innovation in a fast-changing comestibles market, making both the company and its stock a laggard. Those top- and bottom-line beats, while pleasing, won't provide a permanent lift to the company; it'll likely need to do more to prove to investors that it can be competitive going forward.

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends The Kraft Heinz Company and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

