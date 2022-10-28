Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Harley-Davidson Stock Jumped This Week

By John Ballard – Oct 28, 2022 at 12:57PM

Key Points

  • Strong revenue and earnings growth lifted this cheap-looking retail stock.
  • Revenue recovered from earlier production delays, leading to a blowout quarter of growth.
  • Management reiterated full-year guidance.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are taking a second look at the iconic motorcycle brand.

What happened

Week to date, shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG 3.52%) were up 19.5% as of 11:36 a.m. ET on Friday. The gain follows better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, highlighted by solid growth in revenue. 

Lower growth this year compared to 2021 has weighed on the stock lately, but that's not much to complain about. The iconic motorcycle brand has maintained steady revenue and profits in a challenging economic environment, which has pushed the stock up 14% year to date.  

So what

Harley is executing against its Hardwire strategy to build better motorcycles and expand its growth opportunities with new products. Core revenue increased by 24% year over year, with shipments up 19%. However, the acceleration in growth was mostly due to a recovery in production after a suspension in the second quarter.

That doesn't take away from solid performance in cost controls. Earnings per share were up an impressive 70% year over year. While inflation continues to be an obstacle, the company experienced lower logistics rates and an easing in raw material costs during the quarter, which contributed to strong growth on the bottom line. 

Now what

Inventory remains at historically low levels at retail, but management noted that inventory is starting to flow to dealers again following the production suspension in May. This is good news for near-term sales, as dealers are seeing healthy demand for new motorcycles.

Management reiterated full-year guidance for revenue to increase by 5% to 10% year over year, with operating profit down 20% to 25% over last year. Profits have been pressured by higher allowance for credit losses and interest expense from rising interest rates, which is a headwind to watch in the near term.

Overall, this value stock has held up well for investors in the bear market. Harley's brand and long-term growth opportunities underscore a potentially undervalued business, with the stock trading at less than 10 times this year's expected earnings. 

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Harley-Davidson Stock Quote
Harley-Davidson
HOG
$43.12 (3.52%) $1.47

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Harley davidson shield tank source-hog
Why Harley-Davidson Slid 14% This Week
 Harley-Davidson
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Soared Today
 2020-livewire-motorcycle-range
Harley-Davidson Has Missed the Mark in Electric Transportation
 motorcycle
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Jumped 34% in October
 Motorcycle driver riding in Dolomite pass, Italy, Europe source Getty
Why Shares of Harley-Davidson Are Roaring Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
359%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A young couple keying credit card information into a smartphone screen
Amazon's Growth Has Slowed to a Crawl. Is It Time to Sell the Stock?
A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street
Smiling senior holding coffee mug and looking at smartphone
Here's What That 8.7% Social Security COLA Actually Means for You

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services