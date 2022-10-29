Coca-Cola's Pricing Power Reinforces the Sustainability of Its Dividend

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Learn More
The international beverage giant increased prices on its portfolio of products.
To fight inflationary cost pressure, Coca-Cola(KO 2.07%) raised prices on its portfolio of products. Consumers hardly flinched, continuing to buy its tasty beverages. That demonstration of pricing power reinforces the sustainability of Coca-Cola's dividend long term.
Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2022.
Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.