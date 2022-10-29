Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Coca-Cola's Pricing Power Reinforces the Sustainability of Its Dividend

By Parkev Tatevosian – Oct 29, 2022 at 12:18PM

The international beverage giant increased prices on its portfolio of products.

To fight inflationary cost pressure, Coca-Cola (KO 2.07%) raised prices on its portfolio of products. Consumers hardly flinched, continuing to buy its tasty beverages. That demonstration of pricing power reinforces the sustainability of Coca-Cola's dividend long term.

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

