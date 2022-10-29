Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

If You Invested $10,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in 1997, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

By Marc Rapport – Oct 29, 2022 at 6:15AM

Key Points

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities provides specialized office space to major biopharma companies, universities, and other research operations of all sizes.
  • The REIT went public in 1997 and a $10,000 investment then would be worth about $160,000 now.
  • Rising revenue, rents, and dividends set the stage for a nice run when the market recovers.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This life sciences landlord is marking its 25th year of solid returns and just keeps growing.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE 2.56%) is now in its 25th year as a publicly traded company and the pioneer in life sciences office space appears positioned for more solid performance.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust (REIT) provides specialized lab and general office space to more than 1,000 tenants in the nearly 75 million square feet it leases in what it calls "innovation cluster locations" in and around Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, suburban Maryland, and North Carolina's Research Triangle.

If you had plunked down $10,000 on Alexandria at its 1997 initial public offering (IPO) you'd have a total return -- that's capital gains and dividends growth -- of about $160,000. Here's an illustration of just how much effect dividend payouts have on an investment.

ARE Chart

ARE data by YCharts

What have you done for me lately?

That's not too shabby, but it's also not to say that Alexandria is a world-beater in this regard. The chart below shows Alexandria's total return performance since its 1997 IPO compared with both the Vanguard Real Estate ETF and the S&P 500.

ARE Total Return Level Chart

ARE Total Return Level data by YCharts

There is a significant difference, but there's still plenty of reason to consider this life sciences trust for a diversified portfolio that's focused on income and growth. First, let's consider income. The chart below compares Alexandria's yield to the benchmark Vanguard Real Estate ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. Note that the latter launched in 2010.

ARE Dividend Yield Chart

ARE Dividend Yield data by YCharts

And one more chart, this one showing how much the dividend itself has grown over that same 12-year period for Alexandria and those two benchmark stocks.

ARE Dividend Chart

ARE Dividend data by YCharts

But what will you do for me next?

Alexandria's share price is down about 36% so far this year. This is a beaten-down stock, but not a beaten-down company. The company has grown revenue by nearly 25% year to date through the third quarter and funds from operations (FFO) per share by more than 8% over that same period.

Occupancy remains above 94% and October rent and receivables were at 99.9% collected for the 41 million square feet now in operation. And there are another 32 million square feet in various stages of construction. The REIT also reports that leasing volume is continuing to outpace its 10-year quarterly average, with renewals and new leases coming in with rate increases of 27.1% and 22.6%, respectively.

Alexandria recently raised its dividend by 5%, continuing a run of 11 straight years of payout increases. A modest FFO payout ratio of 56% for the third quarter, along with a fortress balance sheet, speaks to the sustainability of that dividend and the company's aggressive expansion plans set the stage for continued revenue growth and divided payouts alike.

I own shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and am considering adding more before the market once again turns and pushes share prices for this office REIT higher.

Marc Rapport has positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Vanguard Real Estate ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Quote
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
ARE
$145.72 (2.56%) $3.63
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
VOO
$357.38 (2.33%) $8.15
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Real Estate ETF
VNQ
$83.07 (2.20%) $1.79

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

People looking at a financial chart.
A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%
 bear vs bull market
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
 Laboratory space
4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now
 Laboratory space
2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now
 Laboratory space
This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Still a Buy

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/29/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

President Biden Speaking White House Photo by Adam Schultz
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Enact: Will Midterm Elections Help His Cause?
A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Senior woman looking out over water -- GettyImages-1316488076
The Most Important Retirement Table You'll Ever See

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services