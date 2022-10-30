Still Down 90%, Here's Why Teladoc Health Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

It's been a brutal couple of years for investors in telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (TDOC 3.79%), with shares down almost 90% from the all-time high. But there are some real positives happening with the business. In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall dig into the third-quarter results, and offer their analysis of the good and the bad for Teladoc right now, and why they think it's a buy.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 28, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.