Still Down 90%, Here's Why Teladoc Health Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro – Oct 30, 2022 at 4:45AM

The painful writedown of Livongo Health has been done, and Teladoc continues to grow.

It's been a brutal couple of years for investors in telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (TDOC 3.79%), with shares down almost 90% from the all-time high. But there are some real positives happening with the business. In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall dig into the third-quarter results, and offer their analysis of the good and the bad for Teladoc right now, and why they think it's a buy. 

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Oct. 28, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Teladoc Health. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

