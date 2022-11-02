Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

By Chris Neiger – Nov 2, 2022 at 3:18PM

Key Points

  • A formerly bullish analyst turned bearish toward Twilio today.
  • The analyst downgraded Twilio and significantly cut the stock's price target.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors fled after an analyst downgraded the tech stock.

What happened 

Shares of Twilio (TWLO -7.31%), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. 

Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. The tech stock was down 7.5% as of 3 p.m. ET.

So what 

Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

A person looking at a phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

A few things appeared to spark Funk's pessimism in Twilio, including a recent survey of current Twilio customers that showed that slightly more than half of respondents expect to spend less on Twilio's platform next year than they did in 2022. 

Funk is also concerned that "competitive pricing pressure may be intensifying" and that macroeconomic effects could have a negative impact on Twilio. 

"We believe there is downside risk to FY23 consensus revenue, which has not kept pace with the deteriorating economic environment," Funk said in his research note.  

Now what 

Some investors saw Funk's downgrade of Twilio's stock, the price target cut, and the pessimistic comments as more than enough reason to head for the exits. 

But investors will get a true picture of how Twilio is doing when the company reports its third-quarter results after the market closes tomorrow. 

Wall Street's average estimate is for a loss of $0.36 per share in Twilio's third quarter, which would be a steep drop from the earnings of $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. 

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Twilio Stock Quote
Twilio
TWLO
$69.59 (-7.31%) $-5.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

people gathered around a white board with a chart
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
 eavesdropper peers through blinds
These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Have Incredibly Bright Futures
 Person laying on the ground using their phone
Is Twilio Stock a Buy Now?
 Getty - happy smiling person looking at phone
Twilio Is Losing Money, Should Investors Worry?
 smiling woman tablet
Why Twilio Stock Was Up This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

0x0-Model3_26
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday
angry trader loss charts lose money
Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today
Tracking passive income
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
two engineers looking at a computer in a data center
The 1 Stat That Makes Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services