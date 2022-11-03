Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Confluent Stock Soars on Earnings: Is It Too Late to Buy?

By Jamie Louko – Nov 3, 2022 at 9:45AM

Here's why Confluent is skyrocketing today.

Shares of Confluent (CFLT 12.46%) popped as much as 10% after the company reported third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2, 2022. This episode breaks down the company's eye-catching earnings report, discussing the highlights and the few lowlights of this healthy quarter. Jamie also explains the long-term opportunity ahead for this hypergrowth company. If you enjoy the episode, leave a like, consider subscribing, and use the special discount link below.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 3, 2022.

Jamie Louko has positions in Confluent, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Confluent, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Confluent, Inc. Stock Quote
Confluent, Inc.
CFLT
$25.19 (12.46%) $2.79

