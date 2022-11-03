Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fed Rate Hike Decision-Powell Pivot and Where the S&P 500 Is Headed Next

By Eric Cuka – Nov 3, 2022 at 3:49PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates another .75 percent yesterday to fight inflation. What does this mean for the stock market?

Today, we discuss Jerome Powell's commentary and share some real talk discussing where the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO -0.60%) is headed next. If you are a long-term investor, this video is worth your time. 

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of November 3, 2022. The video was published on November 3, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Cloudflare, Inc. and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Peloton Interactive, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

