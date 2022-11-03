Fed Rate Hike Decision-Powell Pivot and Where the S&P 500 Is Headed Next

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates another .75 percent yesterday to fight inflation. What does this mean for the stock market?
Today, we discuss Jerome Powell's commentary and share some real talk discussing where the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF(VOO -0.60%) is headed next. If you are a long-term investor, this video is worth your time.
*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of November 3, 2022. The video was published on November 3, 2022.
