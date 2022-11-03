Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Despite a Nearly 5% Dividend Yield, Investors Should Still Be Cautious About 3M Stock

By Lee Samaha – Nov 3, 2022 at 9:45AM

Key Points

  • 3M is struggling to raise profit margins despite restructuring.
  • Revenue growth has been hard to come by in recent years.
  • The company also faces significant legal issues as well.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The industrial conglomerate may attract dividend seekers, but its business performance remains unimpressive.

Investors just got another lackluster earnings report from industrial conglomerate 3M (MMM -0.70%). While the stock has undoubtedly sold off in recent years due to its growing legal risks, the company has also disappointed investors with its operational performance. It's the latter I'd like to focus on in this article.

There's a value case to be made for 3M, and a nearly 5% dividend yield is nothing to sneeze at, too. Still, it's not enough to make the stock a buy. Here's why.

A mature industrial conglomerate

Most companies tend to grow in a similar, evolutionary pattern. First, there's fast growth and possibly a loss-making stage, leading to a profitability and moderate growth stage. Then there's maturity, which is characterized by revenue growth in line with the gross domestic product (GDP) combined with sound earnings generation.

3M is a mature industrial conglomerate. It has broad exposure to the economy at large through its four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer products. The company does also face substantive legal issues, but here I'm going to focus on its underlying business. 

The company generates substantial earnings and free cash flow (FCF) from which it can sustain a dividend that currently generates a yield of nearly 5%. If you are an investor heavily focused on dividends, then it makes sense to look closely at 3M. 

MMM Dividend Per Share (TTM) Chart

Data by YCharts

Struggling for revenue growth

That said, 3M is not a company that will attract investors looking for growth, because the company has struggled to deliver it in recent years. There's the standout year of 2021, but recall that 3M benefited from respirator sales that year. Otherwise, it's been a pretty mediocre period for the company. 

3M

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 Est.

Organic, local currency revenue growth

1.3%

(0.1%)

5.2%

3%

(1.5%)

(1.7%)

8.8%

1.5%-2%

Data source: 3M presentations. 

Furthermore, the guidance for 2022 implies more of the same. Mature industrial companies tend to benchmark themselves against GDP growth or the industrial production index (IPI). Unfortunately, 3M's revenue performance is struggling against these benchmarks. For example, management expects IPI and GDP growth of 3% for 2022 versus 3M's forecast for organic sales growth of 1.5% to 2% this year.

What about margin growth?

If 3M finds it hard to escape the comparison to GDP and industrial production growth, then the answer probably lies in expanding profit margins. Unfortunately, that's also something 3M has struggled to do.

Presumably, this was on the mind of Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell when he asked management about margin prospects for 2023: "3M as a whole has been at that sort of 21%, 22% range for four years or five years now. It's been a couple of years since the last big kind of restructuring announcement in December 2020." 

Mitchell is referring to operating margin, but a quick look at adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin performance shows a similarly disappointing performance. 3M's EBITDA margin for the first nine months was down to 26.6% from 28.1% in the same period last year.

The answer doesn't lie in pricing per se. 3M has increased pricing to offset cost increases in 2022, but management typically relies on volume growth rather than pricing to generate margin expansion. 3M no longer breaks out pricing in its earnings presentations, but CFO Monish Patolawala was clear on the earnings call that management took a "very thoughtful" approach to pricing. This is because 3M prefers to generate margin growth through volume expansion. However, a glass-half-empty view sees that 3M doesn't have the pricing power to hike prices without hurting volume growth.

What it all means to investors

It appears that 3M is struggling to increase revenue and margins and doesn't have the pricing power to change matters anytime soon. Moreover, the restructuring actions taken in the last few years have yet to result in significant margin expansion; the recent results saw pressure on its healthcare and consumer businesses from a slowing economy. 

It's not a formula that will likely attract investors who like growth stocks. Until 3M can demonstrate an ability to grow earnings via revenue growth and margin expansion, 3M is a stock only for income-seeking investors.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3M and Barclays. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

3M Stock Quote
3M
MMM
$122.00 (-0.70%) $0.86

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_01_24 A person speaking to a jury _GettyImages-171096042
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
 featured-transcript-logo
3M (MMM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-509557490
1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock
 Great, best, top stock to buy 2022
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
 mmm
More Bad Courtroom News For 3M -- What Might it Mean for Investors??

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
339%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 63
1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
Wall Street sign Invest Retire Stock Market Broker Hedge Fund Institutional Getty
3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street
GettyImages-1158024102
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
amazon fulfillment center
Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services