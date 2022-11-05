Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Investors: Don't Fall Into Lurking Dividend Traps During Bear Markets

By Stefon Walters – Nov 5, 2022 at 7:31AM

Key Points

  • Dividend yields fluctuate with stock prices.
  • A company's payout ratio tells you how much of its earnings it's paying out in dividends.
  • A company taking on debt to pay out a dividend is usually a red flag.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Look past the yield.

A bear market is generally defined as a drop of at least 20% from recent highs, and unfortunately, that's been the case for a lot of great companies and major stock indexes. While bear markets can present good opportunities for investors, they can also be prime territory for dividend traps.

A dividend trap is a dividend yield that's too good to be true. These stocks lure investors in with a high yield that turns out to be unsustainable or a bad overall investment. Dividend traps may not be obvious initially, but here's what you could look for to avoid them.

Look past the dividend yield

When companies set their annual dividends, they do so in a per-share dollar amount. For example, Coca-Cola's (KO 0.82%) dividend for 2022 was set at $1.76 per share ($0.44 paid quarterly). Since the dividend is a set amount, the dividend yield fluctuates with a stock's price.

If a company pays out $2 in annual dividends and its stock price is $100, its dividend yield would be 2%. If the stock price dropped to $80, the dividend yield would now be 2.5%. By strictly looking at the dividend yield, investors can make the mistake of seeing an increased dividend yield as a good thing without considering why the dividend yield increased.

During bear markets, this increased dividend yield could just be a byproduct of lower stock prices across the stock market as a whole. Or a company's stock could be plummeting because something is changing within its business, and its future isn't looking so bright. Whatever the case, you always want to know what it is, so you're not making uninformed investing decisions.

Look at the payout ratio

One underrated metric for spotting dividend traps is a company's dividend payout ratio, which tells you how much of its earnings it's paying out in dividends. You can calculate the dividend payout ratio by dividing a company's yearly dividend by its earnings per share (EPS). You can find these numbers when looking at a stock on your brokerage platform or its financial statements.

If a company's payout ratio is more than 100%, it's paying out more in dividends than it's earning, which is a red flag. At some point, a company can't keep paying out more than it's bringing in. Either the dividend will need to be cut, or the company will run out of money -- neither of which is good for investors focused on dividends.

There isn't a dividend payout ratio universally considered "good" because dividend best practices vary by industry, but in general, you probably want a ratio between roughly 30% and 50%. Less than that, and the company may not be as shareholder-friendly as you'd prefer (though there's more room to increase the dividend). More than that, and the dividend may be unsustainable, or the company isn't reinvesting enough money back into the business.

You can't forget about debt

Before you invest in a company, it's always helpful to know how much debt it has. There's nothing wrong with a company having debt. Sometimes, it can actually make sense for a company to take on debt because the return on investment will be higher than the interest owed on it. However, with debt comes risk, and at some point, too much debt becomes a no-no -- especially if a company is using the debt to pay out its dividends.

A company's debt-to-equity ratio lets you know how much of its business is being run on debt, and you can find it by dividing its total debt by shareholder equity (both found on a company's balance sheet). Like payout ratios, debt-to-equity ratios vary widely by industry. For example, businesses in industries like manufacturing often have higher ratios, while technology businesses often have lower ratios.

Investors should be cautious of companies whose debt-to-equity ratio is higher than 5:1, because that means a large part of their business is funded by debt. 

Do your homework

There are many great stocks trading at a discount because of the bear market. If you have the financial means, now can be the time to double down and ramp up your investing, but it's always important to remember that everything that glitters isn't gold. You still want to do your due diligence and make sure you're not investing in a company just because of its high dividend yield.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Coca-Cola Stock Quote
Coca-Cola
KO
$59.26 (0.82%) $0.48

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

dividend income investing stocks to buy now
Is That High-Yield Dividend Stock Safe? 3 Simple Questions to Ask.
 money rain dividend payments receiving cash
Powerball Lottery Hits $1.5 Billion: Here Are 5 Irrefutably Smarter Ways to Use Your Money
 Vaccine gettyimages-person-gets-a-vaccine
Did Vaccine Stocks Just Get Their Last Boost?
 Mobile payment getty
PayPal's Falling, but This Nasdaq Stock Looks Like an Even Worse Bet
 Software GettyImages-1180183363
Atlassian and Twilio Show the Downside of SaaS Stocks

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
335%
 
S&P 500 Returns
107%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett's $19 Billion Mistake Can Be Your Historic Opportunity
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
How Democrats and Republicans Want to Change Social Security, Explained in Plain English
Investor 95
This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market
One person trying to hail a taxi, while their friend orders an Uber on their smartphone
1 Super Stock Down 51% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services