Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Amazon Stock Dropped This Week

By Joe Tenebruso – Nov 6, 2022 at 11:30AM

Key Points

  • A tepid fourth-quarter sales forecast drove many traders to sell.
  • Yet this could be the buying opportunity long-term investors have been waiting for.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Inflation is taking a toll on the e-commerce titan's growth.

What happened

Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN 1.88%) plunged 12% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, furthering the decline in the online retail giant's stock price since its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27. 

So what

Amazon's net sales grew by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion. Excluding foreign exchange movements, the e-commerce leader's revenue was up 19%.

However, sales growth at Amazon Web Services slowed to 27% from 33% in the second quarter and 39% in the year-ago period. AWS, as the division is often called, is Amazon's most important profit driver, so investors were understandably concerned about the deceleration in the segment's pace of expansion.

Moreover, rising fulfillment and labor costs weighed on Amazon's retail margins, while higher energy costs took a toll on the company's cloud computing operations. Amazon's operating income, in turn, plummeted 49% to $2.5 billion.

Amazon's guidance was even more worrisome. Management sees sales growth decelerating to only 2%-8% in the fourth quarter. The company's revenue forecast of $140 billion to $148 billion was below Wall Street's expectations of roughly $155 billion. 

During a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said that inflation and other economic concerns were driving consumers and businesses to rein in their spending. 

Now what

Despite these near-term challenges, Amazon's long-term future remains bright. Its fuel, shipping, and electricity costs should moderate as inflation abates over time. And Amazon is working to make its massive fulfillment network more efficient after it doubled in size during the pandemic.

Most importantly, the shift to the cloud remains in its early innings. CEO Andy Jassy said in April that only about 5% of global information technology (IT) spending was in the cloud. Yet research firm Gartner projects that more than half of corporate IT spending in major markets -- including application software, infrastructure software, business process services, and system infrastructure -- could migrate to the cloud by 2025. 

With these tech trends fueling its expansion, AWS is likely to remain a powerful -- and highly profitable -- source of growth for many years to come. So rather than sell, long-term investors might want to use the recent downturn in Amazon's stock price to buy some shares at a sizable discount.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2024 $100 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
AMZN
$90.98 (1.88%) $1.68
Gartner Stock Quote
Gartner
IT
$319.50 (0.06%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

business person in office reviews information on tablet
Don't Overlook This $104 Billion Item Buried In Amazon's Latest Report
 GettyImages-1251218290
Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?
 amazon fulfillment center
Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy
 GettyImages-woman points at computer with a pen to show something to a colleague
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock?
 Amazon Counter Image 2
Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
333%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Calling Bottom Getty
This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom
growth stock chart
2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Smartphone, city, connectivity
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
AN OILFIELD WORKER CHECKING A PIPELINE GAUGE.
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services