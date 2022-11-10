Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Was Today the End of the Bear Market in Stocks?

By Dan Caplinger – Nov 10, 2022 at 5:35PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here are the arguments for and against.

Stock markets surged higher in one of the best days in history, with the biggest-ever point-based gain for the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC 7.35%). Rises in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 3.70%) and S&P 500 (^GSPC 5.54%) also made their respective top-10 lists.

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

+3.70%

+1,201

S&P 500

+5.54%

+208

Nasdaq

+7.35%

+761

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

The catalyst for the explosive move higher in stocks was the latest reading on the Consumer Price Index, which signaled a potential slowdown in inflation rates. That, in turn, led investors to conclude that the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of its monetary-policy tightening, with potential ripple effects supporting the broader global economy and reducing the odds of a recession in the immediate future.

That argument was compelling enough to give markets a much-needed short-term boost. But does it mean that when you look back at this day years from now, you'll see it as the unofficial end of the bear market? Here are some thoughts both in favor and against that view.

Person holding bull and bear figurines in two hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sentiment was due for a shift

One argument favoring the idea that today could mark at least the beginning of the end of the bear market is that the move came after investor sentiment had improved at least a bit from its worst levels in recent months. In late September, as stock indexes hit new lows for the year yet again, more than 60% of individual investors were bearish on the market, according to data from the American Association of Individual Investors.

That marked the first time since the 2009 financial crisis that so many investors were bearish on the market. The fact that those 60%+ readings came for two weeks in a row truly showed how one-sided the prevailing popular opinion of the market's prospects had become.

With so much negativity already baked into the market, even the slightest indication of potentially better times ahead was enough to spark a flood of buying interest. Even with October's gains, bullish sentiment remained at around 25% as of Nov. 9, so the positive news on inflation had the ability to change a lot of investors' minds about what the immediate future could bring.

Just another bear market rally?

Many analysts remain skeptical about today's big jump. Even if the worst inflationary pressures are subsiding, the bearish argument goes, there's still a hefty economic headwind to overcome in the months ahead. Even the Fed itself has acknowledged that the potential to engineer a soft landing for the economy has diminished recently. If that filters through to reduce corporate earnings, it could provide another downward push on stock prices.

Moreover, the big rally in the bond market that pushed long-term interest rates down only exacerbated the current inversion in the yield curve. Even as 10-year Treasury yields moved down almost a third of a percentage point to just above 3.8%, three-month yields stayed steady at 4.17%.

Much will depend on whether inflation quickly moves back down to around 3% or stays at more elevated levels for a longer period of time. Bullish investors tend to point toward disinflationary trends in certain areas of the economy, while bearish market participants note some items in which inflation has proven to be stickier and harder to reverse.

Just keep investing

The nice thing about being a long-term investor is that you don't have to worry much about whether to be in or out of the market during turbulent times. A consistent strategy of staying invested and making incremental purchases can serve you well, regardless of whether today proves to be the end of the bear market or just another head fake.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$33,715.37 (3.70%) $1,201.43
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,956.37 (5.54%) $207.80
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,114.15 (7.35%) $760.97

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Inflation dollar bills GettyImages-613236662
Why the Nasdaq Is Soaring Even as Inflation Remains High
 RIVN 2022 vehicle
As Tesla Falls, These 2 EV Stock Rivals Are Closing the Gap
 Stocks falling 2022
7 Big Mistakes New Investors Should Avoid at All Costs
 Getty - happy tattooed
3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners
 Dialysis gettyimages-1324724366
2 Big Stock Winners From a Horrible Day on Wall Street

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
322%
 
S&P 500 Returns
108%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person in a darkened room looking at stock charts on a tablet
Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday
older person with serious expression looking out a window
4 Huge Social Security Changes Taking Effect in January 2023
A smiling man at a laptop holding a cell phone_GettyImages-1323649903
Why Big Tech Stocks Apple, Microsoft, and Intel Ripped Higher Today
Inflation dollar bills GettyImages-613236662
Why the Nasdaq Is Soaring Even as Inflation Remains High

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services