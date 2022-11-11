Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Certara's Shares Rose 37.7% This Week

By Jim Halley – Nov 11, 2022 at 4:28PM

Key Points

  • A private equity firm said it was buying an additional 30 million shares of Certara.
  • The company is seeing strong growth in its software products.
  • Revenue in the third quarter was up 15% year over year.

The company, which helps other companies in their drug development, reported strong third-quarter numbers.

What happened

Certara (CERT -1.81%), which provides software and technology to help pharmaceutical companies and researchers accelerate drug development, saw its shares rise 37.7% this week. The stock closed last Friday at $10.65 a share and then opened on Monday sharply higher at $12.02. It hit its weekly high at $15.38 on Friday, before falling a bit to close the week at $14.65. The stock has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $40.65 but is still down more than 48% so far this year.

So what

Certara picked a good week to have a strong earnings report. The company announced its third-quarter earnings on Monday, saying it had quarterly revenue of $84.7 million, up 15% year over year, and net income of $3.9 million, against a loss of $1.8 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) was $0.02 compared to an EPS loss of $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The company also reiterated full-year guidance, saying it expected full-year revenue in a range of $325 million to $335 million, compared to $286.1 million last year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $112 million to $117 million. Last year, it had adjusted EBITDA of $103.7 million.

Certara, in its third-quarter earnings call, said it is seeing strong revenue growth from its newer biosimulation software products. The company said software revenue was $28.4 million, up 54% year over year, and had a 93% renewal rate. 

The company's stock also got a jolt when private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners said Monday it was buying 30 million shares of Certara stock at $15 per share. Arsenal, which already owns 4% of the company, will own approximately 22% of the company after the purchase.

Now what

The market already was running higher this week thanks to lower inflation numbers, so Certara's announcements came at a time when investors might have been willing to spend a little more on stocks. Several analysts also raised their ratings for Certara after the announcements earlier in the week. The healthcare company will need to put together back-to-back strong quarters, however, to sustain its momentum.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

