Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

By Matthew DiLallo – Nov 13, 2022 at 11:11AM

Key Points

  • Enbridge has a long history of steadily growing its dividend.
  • The pipeline giant also offers a high-yielding payout.
  • With visible growth ahead, Enbridge stands out as a no-brainer dividend stock to buy and hold.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company has the fuel to continue growing its dividend.

Most dividend-focused investors tend to concentrate on a stock's dividend yield. However, the more important factor to consider is whether the company can grow its payout. According to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds, companies that maintained their dividend have delivered 7.1% average annual total returns since 1973. On the other hand, dividend growth stocks have delivered a 10.7% total annual return. 

One of the great things about Enbridge (ENB 2.22%) is it delivers the best of both worlds. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant offers a high dividend yield (6% compared to 1.7% for the S&P 500). It has also consistently increased its payout, delivering 27 years of consecutive dividend growth. With more growth ahead, it's a no-brainer dividend stock to buy. 

A rock-solid high-yielding payout

Enbridge has one of the lowest-risk business models in the energy sector. It focuses on operating pipelines and utilities backed by long-term contracts and government-regulated rate structures. Overall, 98% of its cash flow comes from stable contract and rate structures, with 80% having some inflation protections in place. Meanwhile, 95% of its customer have investment-grade credit (implying they can continue paying Enbridge even if market conditions deteriorate). These factors enable Enbridge to generate very stable cash flow. 

The company typically pays out 60% to 70% of its stable cash flow via the dividend. That provides it with a nice cushion while allowing it to retain cash to fund expansion projects. Enbridge also has an investment-grade credit rating with leverage toward the low end of its 4.5 to 5.0 debt-to-EBITDA target range. Those two factors put the dividend on rock-solid ground. They also provide Enbridge with billions of dollars of annual capacity to fund organic expansions and acquisitions.

Enbridge has taken several steps in recent years to reduce risk and improve its portfolio and balance sheet. The latest example came earlier this year. Enbridge decreased its stake in natural gas gathering and processing company DCP Midstream in a deal with Phillips 66. In exchange, Enbridge boosted its interest in the Gray Oak oil pipeline and received $400 million in cash. This transaction reduced its commodity price exposure, increased its ownership in a stable pipeline, and boosted its distributable cash flow per share and balance sheet. That put its dividend on an even firmer foundation.

Visible growth ahead

Enbridge has already lined up billions of dollars of expansion projects. These projects run the gamut of natural gas pipeline expansions, gas transmission system expansions, offshore wind farms in Europe, renewable natural gas projects, additional oil storage capacity, and a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development. These projects give the company clear-line-of-sight on future growth:

A chart showing Enbridge's cash flow growth over the next few years.

Data source: Enbridge. 

Enbridge has secured enough capital projects to grow its cash flow at a mid-to-high single-digit annual rate through at least 2024. Meanwhile, it has added several expansions to its backlog this year that will come online in the 2025 to 2028 timeframe. Of note, an increasing percentage of its investments are in lower-carbon energy sources, putting it in an excellent position to meet future energy needs. Enbridge should therefore have the fuel to continue growing its cash flow at a healthy rate for many years to come.

That growing cash flow should enable Enbridge to continue increasing its dividend. Since the company's dividend payout and leverage ratios are within its target ranges, the company could increase its dividend at the same rate that cash flow grows. That suggests 5% to 7% annual dividend growth is possible over the next few years.

A great stock for collecting dividend income

Enbridge has been an outstanding dividend stock over the years. It should continue to be one in the future because it offers a high-yielding dividend that will likely keep growing. That combination of rock-solid income and visible growth makes it a no-brainer dividend stock to buy and hold long-term.

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Enbridge and Phillips 66. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Enbridge Stock Quote
Enbridge
ENB
$41.82 (2.22%) $0.91
Phillips 66 Stock Quote
Phillips 66
PSX
$111.30 (4.76%) $5.06
DCP Midstream Stock Quote
DCP Midstream
DCP
$38.73 (-1.93%) $0.76

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

21_05_18 A person in protective gear working on an energy pipeline _GettyImages-538186946
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
 A person pointing to a stock chart.
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
 A person making financial calculations.
Why You Won't Want to Miss What's Happening With These High-Yield Dividend Stocks
 featured-transcript-logo
Enbridge (ENB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 A small chalk board with passive income written out in near stacks of $100 bills.
3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
362%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
Elderly Woman Retirement Social Security Holding One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Getty
Social Security Beneficiaries May Not Receive a "Raise" In 2024
A person looking at server hardware while holding a laptop computer
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
A quality control inspector closely looking at semiconductor machinery
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services