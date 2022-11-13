Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

By Jose Najarro and Nicholas Rossolillo – Nov 13, 2022 at 5:00AM

Nvidia is coming up with creative ways to bypass export restrictions.

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NVDA 3.66%) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China. Jose Najarro seems to have some concerns. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of November 9, 2022. The video was published on November 11, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

