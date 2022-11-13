USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NVDA 3.66%) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China. Jose Najarro seems to have some concerns. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of November 9, 2022. The video was published on November 11, 2022.