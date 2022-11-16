Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Important Reason Take-Two Is My Favorite Video Game Stock to Buy Right Now

By John Ballard – Nov 16, 2022 at 6:20AM

Key Points

  • Long-term investors can trust Take-Two's leadership team to deliver good returns.
  • Management runs a lean operation that focuses on keeping costs down to maximize investment in new games.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company has a growing portfolio of popular franchises.

I have found it's usually better to invest in a great company with average leadership than to invest alongside an exceptional CEO overseeing an average business. But in the case of video game producer Take-Two Interactive (TTWO 1.15%), you can benefit from the best of both worlds.

A $1,000 investment in Take-Two stock at the end of Jan. 2011, right after CEO Strauss Zelnick took over, would be worth over $8,000 today. Before the recent sell-off in this year's on-and-off bear market, Take-Two had significantly outperformed industry peers, in addition to the S&P 500.

Chart showing Take-Two's total return growth beating that of two competitors and the S&P 500 since 2018.

Data by YCharts.

Here's how Zelnick led a remarkable run for Take-Two, and why strong leadership will allow the company to outperform its peers again over the next decade.

Frugal culture

Before Zelnick took over in 2011, Take-Two had very little cash on its balance sheet and a history of inconsistent profitability. During the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Conference in 2021, Zelnick said: "We had to be very judicious at first, because we had a pretty thin and wobbly financial structure." 

Zelnick has led a tight ship, which has completely changed the company's fortunes. Take-Two doesn't spend lavishly on corporate overhead. There are about eight senior managers with a few assistants who share a modest office space in Midtown Manhattan. Zelnick explained they don't even enjoy the luxury of a cafeteria or security guards. 

However, global headquarters is not being cheap when it comes to enabling its game programmers to create the best games they can. Over the last 10 years, Take-Two's research and development (R&D) expense as a percentage of revenue has doubled, while translating to more growth in game sales. 

Chart showing Take-Two's revenue and R&D to revenue rising since 2000.

Data by YCharts.

Investors don't have to dig deep to see Take-Two's game releases under Zelnick have flourished like never before. Grand Theft Auto V (2013) is on pace to sell nearly 10 times as many units as previous entries in the series. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) and the NBA 2K series are following a similar pattern, with sales of recent releases up two times or more compared to previous installments. 

Zelnick's goal is to ensure the company is maintaining, if not growing, its quality standards over time. Recent sales of these franchises suggest the company is meeting this objective.

More cash to reinvest

The good news is the company has more resources to invest in game development than before Zelnick's arrival. Entering calendar 2022, Take-Two had $2.4 billion of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and no debt. 

The company used a chunk of its cash to acquire leading mobile game company Zynga, positioning Take-Two for growth in the $100 billion mobile game market. The downside is Take-Two now has a net debt balance of $2.0 billion after financing the largest acquisition in its history.

The uncertainty over the near-term mobile advertising market, which is a key part of Zynga's business, is weighing on Take-Two's stock performance. However, I have no doubt Zelnick & co. will foster long-term returns with Zynga as they did with Take-Two's in-house studios.

Management said on the Nov. 8 earnings call that Zynga has already identified areas in which to improve performance and save money. Take-Two's guidance calls for $100 million in annual savings over the next two years.

On a price-to-sales basis, the stock hasn't been this low since 2017, and it now trades at an even greater discount to rivals Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard.  

Chart showing Take-Two's price-to-sales valuation lower than EA's and Activision's since 2019.

Data by YCharts.

Given management's track record of squeezing more out of the business and growing the audience for its leading franchises, the stock deserves to trade at a higher valuation and should outperform other video game stocks from these low levels.

John Ballard has positions in Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $115 calls on Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Take-Two Interactive Stock Quote
Take-Two Interactive
TTWO
$101.03 (1.15%) $1.15
Electronic Arts Stock Quote
Electronic Arts
EA
$128.78 (-0.60%) $0.78
Activision Blizzard Stock Quote
Activision Blizzard
ATVI
$73.88 (-0.11%) $0.08

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

game on phone
1 Green Flag for Take-Two Interactive in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
 boy playing video game
Is Take-Two Interactive Stock a Buy Now?
 Guy playing video games
Take-Two Interactive Is Down 45% This Year. Should Investors Throw in the Towel?
 playing video games
Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Was Down Today
 angry gamer playing online on his PC
3 Things to Know Before You Buy Take-Two Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
362%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 65
1 Solid Index Fund That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Investor 95
2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Stock Market Ticker Symbol Digital Quote Board NYSE SP 500 Nasdaq Getty
2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services