Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Surprising Movers in the Stock Market Today

By Dan Caplinger – Nov 16, 2022 at 11:01AM

Key Points

  • Markets moved lower in early trading Wednesday.
  • Shares of Advance Auto Parts fell sharply after its third-quarter financial results disappointed shareholders.
  • Alcon posted a sizable share price gain based on the strength of its eye care business.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors didn't expect what these companies had to say.

Trading on Wall Street got off to a quiet start on Wednesday, with investors generally taking a pause after extremely high volatility levels over the past several weeks. Most major market indexes eased lower, giving back small portions of their recent gains.

However, even with earnings season winding down, a few noteworthy companies delivered some surprises to their shareholders. The news from Advance Auto Parts (AAP -16.59%) wasn't good, with weak results for the third quarter and an earnings guidance cut for the full year. When it came to eye-care specialist Alcon (ALC 7.39%), however, shareholders generally liked what they saw. Read on to learn more about what both companies had to say on Wednesday.

Breaking down

Shares of Advance Auto Parts were down by 15% early Wednesday. Investors reacted negatively to the auto parts retailer's latest financial report, which showed unexpected weakness and suggested a tougher road ahead for the company.

The numbers weren't exciting. Advance Auto Parts' revenue growth slowed to 0.8% year over year, with sales clocking in at $2.6 billion. Comparable-store sales actually declined, falling 0.7%, and adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share fell well short of what most investors had anticipated and were down 11.5% from year-ago levels.

Management made several observations that caught investors' eyes. First, the auto parts retailer blamed some of the pressure on sales on increased purchases of its store-brand products, which sell at lower prices than the national brands it carries. In addition, the company maintained its 2022 sales guidance, projecting $11 billion to $11.2 billion in total revenue and comparable-store sales coming in flat to down 1%.

However, the company did cut its full-year earnings per share guidance range by $0.15 to $0.45. Its new projection is for adjusted earnings of $12.60 per share to $12.80 per share. It appears many shareholders were focused on that guidance cut and the quarter's sluggish results Wednesday morning.

Investors, it seems, are coming to realize that even some of the companies that have appeared resilient during this year's bear market are still vulnerable to changing economic conditions.

Seeing more clearly

Meanwhile, shares of Alcon picked up more than 8%. The specialist in ocular surgical supplies and vision care products announced solid performance figures for the third quarter, affirming the upbeat sentiments that investors have had about the state of the healthcare sector throughout most of 2022.

Alcon overcame tough macroeconomic conditions to post reasonably good Q3 results. Sales climbed by about 2% year over year to $2.12 billion, with particular strength in surgical equipment, implantable products, and consumables. Top-line growth would have been much higher had it not been for the strong U.S. dollar, which cost Alcon about 7 percentage points of year-over-year revenue gains. Indeed, foreign currency headwinds were strong enough to turn what would have been modest single-digit percentage sales gains for Alcon's contact lens and ocular health products into small declines from year-ago levels.

The hit on Alcon's bottom line from currency exchange impacts was even stronger. Its core earnings of $0.50 per share were down 7% in U.S. dollar terms, but would have been up 14% if measured on a constant-currency basis.

Investors weren't disturbed by management's modest reductions in full-year guidance, which included a $100 million cut in sales projections to a new range of $8.5 billion to $8.7 billion. That was largely because the company also said its constant-currency metrics would likely come in at the top end of its previous guidance ranges. With signs that the dollar's unusual strength is waning and Alcon's pending acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, shareholders hope that this healthcare company's fundamental strengths will shine through in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Advance Auto Parts Stock Quote
Advance Auto Parts
AAP
$153.43 (-16.59%) $-30.51
Alcon Stock Quote
Alcon
ALC
$68.06 (7.39%) $4.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

5 Things to Know Ahead of the Opening Bell

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
370%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 21
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Senior smiling and sitting cross legged on couch using laptop
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
is-now-a-good-time-to-buy-tesla-stock
Below $200, Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services