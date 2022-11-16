Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Dropped Today

By Jon Quast – Nov 16, 2022 at 5:00PM

Key Points

  • Target reported that its profits are falling partly because it's discounting merchandise more than last year, but selling cheap products is supposed to be Ollie's corner of the market.
  • The retail report shows spending is up, but it's being fueled by debt, which could mean people are looking for inexpensive merchandise at stores like Ollie's.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Today's lack of details suggest the market is overreacting.

What happened

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -8.48%) dropped on Wednesday following the monthly retail report and disappointing financial results from Target. Ollie's stock closed the day down 8.5% but had been down as much as 10% earlier.

So what

Ollie's acquires its merchandise at closeout prices and then sells it cheap to its customers. Its in-stock inventory can be unpredictable, as can its financial results. But generally speaking, investors lump Ollie's stock in with the bigger basket of retail stocks.

Target stock plummeted today even though its sales were up slightly year over year. However, its profits fell, in part because it marked down prices to move inventory -- this had an impact on many retail stocks. Investors may also fear that by discounting merchandise, Target is getting too close to Ollie's discount turf.

Now what

The monthly U.S. retail report also came out today, showing sales were up 8.3% year over year -- more than economists projected. However, these numbers don't adjust for inflation. And it's clear that consumers are funding their spending growth with debt. According to a report this week from the New York Federal Reserve, consumer credit card debt is up sharply.

The rise in consumer credit card debt suggests that consumer budgets are strained, which would theoretically be good for a discount chain like Ollie's. For the entire year, management is guiding for a small decline in same-store sales. But maybe value-minded consumers are increasingly turning to Ollie's. Or perhaps they're shopping at stores like Target instead, since these retailers are also discounting merchandise.

For now, it's all just speculation on investors' part. Investors will have to await more concrete takeaways when Ollie's reports third-quarter financial results, which are expected in December.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Stock Quote
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings
OLLI
$52.22 (-8.48%) $-4.84

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

shopping television sets
Inventory Woes Are a Boon for This Sliver of the Retail Industry
 Shopping cart being pushed by gloved hands
Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Crushed the Market This Week
 rising-chart-061422
3 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
 ollies bargain source-olli
Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Raced 13% Higher This Week
 grocery shopping
Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Jumped 17% This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
370%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 21
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Senior smiling and sitting cross legged on couch using laptop
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023
two people sitting at a table reviewing paperwork
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services