Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Are Tech Stocks Recovering? Here's What 2 Tech Titans Have to Say

By Dan Caplinger – Nov 17, 2022 at 11:21AM

Key Points

  • The Nasdaq moved lower on Thursday, due largely to concerns about interest rates.
  • Cisco Systems released quarterly results that gave investors some optimism for the future.
  • Nvidia posted steep declines in revenue and profits but might be seeing sales metrics bottom out.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A mixed reception from two leaders in the sector has given investors some key insights.

After a strong rally, stock markets looked poised to return to a more bearish outlook on Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -1.19%) once again saw the biggest impact. The index was down between 1% and 1.5% at the open on Thursday morning, with concerns about interest rates continuing to put pressure on the high-growth stocks that make up a large part of the Nasdaq.

A couple of high-profile stocks announced their latest financial results late Wednesday, and investors are reacting to what they've learned. Cisco Systems (CSCO 2.86%) got a relatively favorable reception from shareholders, while Nvidia (NVDA 0.06%) is dealing with a somewhat less optimistic reaction following its quarterly release. Both companies are large enough to have ripple effects across the tech sector, offering insight about whether tech stocks can mount a longer-term recovery from a harsh bear market.

Cisco gets some relief

Shares of Cisco Systems moved higher by 3% at the open on Thursday morning. The networking equipment giant reported fiscal first-quarter results for the period ending Oct. 29 that indicated it had gotten off to a good start for fiscal 2023.

Cisco was able to reassure investors with modest growth during the quarter. Revenue moved higher by 6% year over year to $13.6 billion as the tech giant kept making progress in emphasizing recurring revenue as part of its overall business model. Adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share represented 5% growth from the same period a year ago.

Moreover, shareholders were pleased with Cisco's guidance. The company believes that fiscal Q2 revenue should grow 4.5% to 6.5% from year-ago levels, with adjusted earnings of between $0.84 and $0.86 per share being roughly consistent with first-quarter performance. Similarly, the company expects full-year revenue growth in the same 4.5% to 6.5% range, and adjusted earnings of between $3.51 and $3.58 per share.

In general, Cisco believes that supply chain pressures are finally starting to ease up, but it's being cautious about the macroeconomic environment. Moves to restructure its business in order to keep costs under control and emphasize higher-growth areas of the company got a favorable reception from investors, and that could help Cisco build momentum heading into the new year.

Nvidia holds its own

Meanwhile, shares of Nvidia were basically flat on Thursday morning. The semiconductor maker's results for the fiscal third quarter ending Oct. 30 showed a steep pullback, with the company having made dramatic moves to adapt to the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Nvidia's revenue dropped 17% year over year to $5.93 billion, showing the extent of the slowdown in the semiconductor industry and affirming the challenges that some of its rivals have seen in their own financial reports. Profits took an even bigger hit, with adjusted earnings falling 50% from year-ago levels to $0.58 per share.

Yet founder/CEO Jensen Huang is more excited than ever about Nvidia's prospects. The company is working hard to release new cutting-edge products to extend its current platform lines, noting the importance of accelerated computing as a necessary component of offering productivity gains to its customers. With a host of applications including autonomous vehicles, robotics, quantum networking, and graphics, Nvidia is working through short-term inventory challenges to prepare for a growth spurt in the near future.

Nvidia sees revenue in its fiscal second quarter of between $5.88 billion and $6.12 billion, and investors seemed to take some solace in the idea that sales are remaining flat to up slightly on a sequential basis. Yet the big question is the extent to which semiconductor companies will keep seeing earnings pressure, especially for businesses that don't have the same exposure to cutting-edge technology that Nvidia does.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Cisco Systems Stock Quote
Cisco Systems
CSCO
$45.66 (2.86%) $1.27
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,050.52 (-1.19%) $-133.14
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$159.19 (0.06%) $0.09

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Semiconductor GettyImages-941504938
Cisco Gives Markets a Boost, but This Tech Stock Is Jumping Even Higher
 Networking 2022 GettyImages-1141224907
Cisco Is Falling Hard After Hours, but This Nasdaq Tech Stock Is Actually Up
 Cloud Computing GettyImages-584207196
These 2 Tech Giants Pulled the Nasdaq Back From the Brink Friday
 workers face masks
Dow Jones Gains Despite Job Losses; Cisco's Deal for Acacia Terminated; Boeing Criminally Charged for 737 MAX Debacle
 Surprise getty
The Biggest Surprise in the Nasdaq on Friday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
364%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett TMF Photo
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Social Security 3
Retirees on Social Security: This Once-in-a-Lifetime Event May Raise Your Income by $150 per Month in 2023
Investor 61
This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market
Older man at laptop GettyImages-1291418397
More Than Half of Retirees Are Worried About Social Security. Should They Be?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services