Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

By Courtney Carlsen – Nov 17, 2022 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • ExxonMobil has increased its dividend payout for 40 consecutive years.
  • The oil and gas giant's cash management enabled it to increase its payout through oil's ups and downs over the years.
  • It is investing its cash in greener energy technology to reduce carbon emissions.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This income-producing stock is swimming in cash and is preparing for the green energy transition.

What if you could sit back and earn money when you sleep? It's possible through passive income. One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (XOM -1.07%).

ExxonMobil recently announced it would raise its dividend payout for the 40th consecutive year. This history of growing dividends puts the company in an exclusive group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats, or companies that have raised their dividends for 25 years or more.

ExxonMobil has enjoyed record profits recently and sits on a giant pile of cash. It has returned a big chunk of it to shareholders and plans to invest in the green energy transition to reduce carbon emissions. Here's why it could be an excellent addition to your portfolio.

Oil producers have benefited from higher prices this year

ExxonMobil explores, produces, and moves crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and other petrochemicals in the U.S. and globally. The company has a long history operating in the oil and gas industry and is one of the biggest players in the game. Its long history of growing its dividend is a testament to the strength of the business and strong capital management over the years.

In the last year, rising crude oil prices have resulted in surging profits for companies across the industry. The company has enjoyed tailwinds from rising Brent Crude Oil prices, which are trading at their highest prices since 2014. Through the first nine months of 2022, ExxonMobil's revenue grew 59% to $318 billion, while its net income has grown an astounding 202% from the year before. 

The company's stellar performance continued in the third quarter, when it produced 3.7 million barrels per day, up 50,000 from the prior quarter (excluding divestments and its exit from Russia). While crude oil fell during the quarter, its natural gas business picked up the slack and helped it put up a record quarterly profit of $19.7 billion. 

ExxonMobil is swimming in cash

High oil and gas prices have resulted in companies in the industry making money hand over fist, which is why this is one area of the market that has outperformed this year while others struggle. In the third quarter, ExxonMobil generated $22 billion in free cash flow -- money that the company can reinvest in the business, use to pay down debt, and return to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. 

ExxonMobil used these record profits to pay down some of the long-term debt that it raised during the pandemic when crude oil prices plummeted. Its long-term debt is down $24 billion since peaking in the second quarter of 2020. Not only that, but this year it rewarded its shareholders with $11 billion in cash and another $10.5 billion by buying back its stock. The company has done an excellent job of managing its cash flows, which is why it has increased its dividend for nearly four decades.

Chart showing ExxonMobil's long-term debt spiking in 2020 and then falling.

XOM Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It's investing in the green energy transition

When analyzing good dividend stocks, you'll want to consider the sustainability of their dividends. Oil and gas companies have come under pressure amid the green energy transition, making reinvesting in oil fields or new reserves less appealing. This partly explains why these companies have enjoyed such large piles of free cash flow this year.

ExxonMobil is reinvesting in its business in another way to prepare for this transition. One area where it sees an opportunity is in carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). This is the process of capturing carbon emissions, transporting them elsewhere, and safely storing them away to reduce the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere.

The company recently entered agreements with CF Industries, which makes hydrogen and nitrogen products, and EnLink Midstream to transport their carbon to its storage site in Louisianaas part of its $15 billion investment in lower-carbon energy. The market opportunity is huge, with ExxonMobil estimating the CCS market could reach $4 trillion by 2050. 

A passive income stock you can trust

Charts showing ExxonMobil's dividend yield and payout ratio spiking in 2020 and then falling.

XOM Dividend Yield data by YCharts

Energy stocks can be highly cyclical, so managing cash flow and taking a long-term view of the business is essential to long-term success. ExxonMobil is paying down debts, rewarding shareholders, and investing in greener technology so it doesn't get left behind. With a payout ratio under 29%, a dividend yield of 3.08%, and over $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, ExxonMobil is a passive income all-star you can confidently add to your portfolio today.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in CF Industries Holdings and ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

ExxonMobil Stock Quote
ExxonMobil
XOM
$112.91 (-1.07%) $-1.22
CF Industries Holdings Stock Quote
CF Industries Holdings
CF
$102.70 (-3.94%) $-4.21
EnLink Midstream Stock Quote
EnLink Midstream
ENLC
$12.39 (0.90%) $0.11

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Oil pumps at sunrise with money in the background.
With a $30 Billion Cash War Chest, Could ExxonMobil Be Planning Something Big?
 An oil pumpjack
Why ExxonMobil Stock Jumped 27% in October
 oil rig oil worker hard hat
This Oil King Stock Will Soon Have Its Crown
 Natural gas flames.
Forget Oil; Natural Gas Is Fueling Record Profits for Energy Titans Exxon and Chevron
 Oil Rigs on Land at Sunset
The Massive Amount of Money Big Oil is Making

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
370%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett TMF Photo
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Senior smiling and sitting cross legged on couch using laptop
Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023
two people sitting at a table reviewing paperwork
1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Double Your Money in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services