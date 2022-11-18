Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Should You Buy Netflix Hand Over Fist for 2023?

By Anders Bylund – Nov 18, 2022 at 10:03AM

Key Points

  • Netflix bears often point to company's heavy competition, rapidly rising share prices, and stalled subscriber growth.
  • The bulls see a strategy shift in action, and massive competition is nothing new.
  • All things considered, the stock seems poised for tremendous gains in 2023 and beyond.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The leading video-streaming provider's stock took a beating in 2022. Will next year tell a different story?

It's no secret that 2022 has been a rough year for Netflix (NFLX -1.34%).

The video-streaming veteran saw slowing subscriber growth that escalated into losing a million customers in the second quarter. Netflix's management had to come up with some new ideas. Now, the company is cracking down on password-sharing subscribers and providing an ad-supported service for the most price-sensitive demographic.

Due to this heart-pounding drama, Netflix shares crashed hard in the first half of the year. The stock has staged an impressive comeback in recent months, trading 81% above the lows of early May, but we're not talking about a full recovery. Whether you look at year-to-date moves, 52-week price changes, or the separation from 52-week highs, Netflix ranks among the worst-performing stocks on the market. In all three cases, Netflix ranks in the bottom 20 performers among the 503 components of the S&P 500 market index.

As we march toward the new year, curious investors want to know one thing about Netflix: Is the streaming specialist's stock set up to crush the market and make a lot of money in 2023, or should we expect the bearish trend to dominate next year's market action?

Why you might want to leave Netflix shares alone

Netflix bears can present a few reasonable arguments.

  • That 81% rebound from the bottom of the trough is too large to ignore. Whatever good news that might lie ahead must already be priced into the stock.
  • The stalled subscriber growth is a massive shift from the nonstop rally of recent years. Losing that momentum at the drop of a hat shows that there must be something wrong with the business.
  • The reasons for the slower growth are unclear, but the potential culprits include the price increases of 2021, the plethora of media-streaming rivals, and market saturation in an era of tight consumer budgets. Facing just one of these brutal headwinds would be tricky enough, but Netflix has to manage these challenges all at once.

If your Netflix analysis points to one or more of these bullet points, you won't want to own the stock right now. At the very least, you're not drooling over the prospect of buying Netflix shares near the end of 2022. From this point of view, Netflix has a lot to prove and you'd prefer to invest your hard-earned cash elsewhere until further notice.

Why you should buy Netflix hand over fist

The critical points above don't look very scary from the other side of the fence.

  • If Netflix stock was worth more than $680 per share a year ago, no law of physics, mathematics, or mass psychology would stop share prices from reaching that level again. As long as the business runs well, Netflix stock could double over the next 12 months.
  • Yes, the lack of massive subscriber growth is new to Netflix. However, the company is already adjusting to this state of affairs, and management has refocused the growth engines to target long-term revenue growth and robust profits instead. This strategy shift feels like Netflix is evolving its business model, not slapping a panic button.
  • Netflix has faced groups of multiple business challenges many times before, and always found effective remedies in the end. This situation is no different. If the last round of price increases was too much for an increasingly price-sensitive consumer market, the company could wait a few years before going any further. Speaking of price increases, chief competitors Amazon Prime (AMZN -0.62%), Disney+ (DIS -0.06%), and Apple TV+ (AAPL -0.22%) are all raising their subscription fees these days. That groundswell of higher prices seems to give Netflix more breathing room.

In this light, Netflix looks ready to take on 2023 with a tweaked business plan. We will soon find out how effective the anti-sharing measures and ad-supported subscription plans are in the real world. And the newfound spotlight on profitable growth should result in more robust cash flows and bottom-line earnings in 2023 and beyond. The Netflix bears of yesteryear used to ask for exactly that type of strategy adjustment. As a result, the arrival of stronger profit streams can drive valuation ratios and share prices much higher over time.

Final verdict: Yes, Netflix is a no-brainer buy right now

Netflix stands at a crossroads right now, stepping away from the ideas that took the company this far and exploring new growth-promoting plans for the next stage. I haven't even mentioned potential game-changers like the nascent video game service, the vast opportunity in online services taking eyeballs away from traditional media outlets, or the improving digital payment systems in developing nations.

Just one of these big ideas would be promising enough, but Netflix stands to benefit from all of them. Ergo, Netflix is set up for tremendous long-term gains from the low point in 2022 -- and the stock is still on fire sale. So right now, wise investors should buy Netflix stock hand over fist.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anders Bylund has positions in Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Netflix Stock Quote
Netflix
NFLX
$291.33 (-1.34%) $-3.95
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$150.39 (-0.22%) $0.33
Walt Disney Stock Quote
Walt Disney
DIS
$91.40 (-0.06%) $0.05
Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
AMZN
$94.26 (-0.62%) $0.59

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

video on demand streaming movies tv entertainment
Prediction: Ads Could Make Disney and Netflix Investors a Ton of Money
 GettyImages-streaming tv
Netflix's Competition Can't Stay Cheap Forever. Price Hikes Are Coming
 right hand remote pointed at TV
Netflix Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
 Luxury TV couch
Why Netflix Stock Soared Today
 GettyImages-635987492
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in November

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Wall Street sign Invest Retire Stock Market Broker Hedge Fund Institutional Getty
3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street
Older man looking out window_GettyImages-1316738445
Claiming Social Security at 70 Could Be Disastrous in This Scenario
computer chip technology
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Profits 1
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services