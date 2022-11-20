Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist

By John Ballard – Nov 20, 2022 at 7:39AM

Key Points

  • After a slow start to the year, bookings are accelerating again.
  • Roblox is continuing to see older players join the platform -- a catalyst for more growth.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock has outperformed the market since hitting a 52-week low earlier this year.

Roblox (RBLX -2.49%) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023.

After reporting declining bookings (a non-GAAP measure of revenue) in the second and third quarters, Roblox posted double-digit growth in bookings in the third quarter. Daily active users and hours of time spent on the platform reached new highs in the quarter.

The stock still looks expensive on a price-to-sales basis, but this could be the right time to start building a position. 

Turning the corner

Roblox is seeing top-line growth reaccelerate after bookings declined in the first half of the year. While Wall Street analysts are concerned about the company's losses on the bottom line, key performance metrics are turning positive, which usually precedes user monetization. Bookings grew 10% year over year last quarter, but excluding foreign currency changes, bookings would have increased by 15%.

Chart showing Roblox's improving growth in bookings.

Image source: Roblox Q3 earnings presentation.

Momentum is carrying into the fourth quarter. CEO David Baszucki said the company had a "wonderful October," with bookings up 13% excluding currency exchange rates.  

Roblox seems to be benefiting from a recent surge in demand for new gaming experiences. Leading game companies such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI 0.39%) and Electronic Arts (EA 1.11%) announced record sales and engagement for their latest releases. And the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 eclipsed $1 billion in sales within the first 10 days, the fastest rate of sales in the series' history. 

Meanwhile, EA reported "record-breaking" results for FIFA 23, with over 10 million players within the first week. This is all good news for Roblox since a rising tide can lift all boats.

Aging up the platform

Roblox is proving it can compete with the big game companies for older players. Total daily active users grew 24% year over year, reaching an all-time high of nearly 59 million -- which also represents a small acceleration over the second quarter. 

The fastest-growing age bracket is 17-24, which grew by 41%. Older players tend to have more money to spend than younger players, so this bodes well for more growth. 

Chart showing Roblox's daily active users reaching 58.8 million the third quarter.

Image source: Roblox.

Why the stock could climb in 2023

The bears will point to Roblox's premium price-to-sales ratio over the more profitable gaming companies like Activision and EA as a reason to avoid the stock, although that premium has narrowed significantly during the recent sell-off, making Roblox more attractive.

RBLX PS Ratio Chart

Data by YCharts

However, Roblox's faster rate of top-line growth and untapped opportunities to monetize its user base justify the premium. The launch of in-game advertising and a limited edition marketplace, both expected in 2023, will be huge first steps to improving user monetization on the platform.

With the stock sitting about 60% above its 52-week low on top of accelerating growth, Roblox is already looking the part of the market leader coming out of this bear market. I believe the market is undervaluing the company's opportunities to generate more revenue off one of the fastest-growing metaverse platforms in the world. It's time to buy the stock before more growth potentially sends the stock even higher.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard and Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Roblox Corporation Stock Quote
Roblox Corporation
RBLX
$31.72 (-2.49%) $0.81
Electronic Arts Stock Quote
Electronic Arts
EA
$130.08 (1.11%) $1.43
Activision Blizzard Stock Quote
Activision Blizzard
ATVI
$74.10 (0.39%) $0.29

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Talk to us (3)
This Terrible Streak Continues for Roblox Stock
 a gamer playing video games on pc
Why Roblox Stock Was Falling Today
 son and mother on phone
Why Roblox Stock Was Up 8% on Tuesday
 GettyImages-586374130
Why Roblox Stock Soared This Week
 GettyImages-639604724
The Real Reason Roblox Stock Soared on Monday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
352%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett22 TMF
This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It
Getty - surprised alarmed upset bad news wow yikes grimace
Retirees In These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Social Security Card Cash Retirement Tax Benefits Getty
This Republican Social Security COLA Change Would Slash Benefits by $117 Per Month

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services