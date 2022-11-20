Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The 1 Key Thing Stanley Black & Decker Must Do Before Its Stock Is a Buy

By Lee Samaha – Nov 20, 2022 at 9:05AM

Key Points

  • Management's restructuring plan is the key to the investment case for the stock.
  • Reducing inventory in an orderly fashion remains a challenge.
  • The company's turnover of inventory needs to improve.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A combination of rising costs and slowing sales hit the company hard this year, but the stock is looking like a good value.

Tools and outdoor products manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker (SWK -0.37%) is one of the most intriguing stocks on the market today. Unfortunately, it's down a whopping 55% this year, as just about everything has gone wrong for the company in 2022.

Yet its medium- to long-term prospects look bright, and there's a strong case for buying the stock and riding out the potentially bad near-term news facing the company. In that context, here's a look at the crucial metric investors need to see before feeling fully confident in buying the stock. 

What went wrong in 2022

In a nutshell, Stanley was hit with a pincer movement on its margins and profitability in 2022. First, the supply chain and raw-material inflation issues extended far more than expected this year. Instead of a year of easing pressure (leading to margin expansion), cost pressures continued. Second, soaring inflation caused the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, putting pressure on the housing market and do-it-yourself spending -- hurting Stanley's sales volumes. Throw in poor weather that hit sales of outdoor products (lawnmowers, trimmers, and the like), and it's a perfect storm for the company.

Consequently, operating profit margin in its core tools & outdoor segment declined to 6.8% in the third quarter compared to 15.5% in the same quarter of 2021. And management has cut its full-year adjusted earnings guidance on all three earnings calls in its financial 2022; it now stands at a range of just $4.15 to $4.65, compared to $12 to $12.50 at the start of the year.

What Stanley needs to do now

In response to its difficulties and the need to radically restructure its supply chain to reduce susceptibility to future shocks, management launched a cost-cutting and restructuring plan. The aim is to cut costs by $1 billion by 2023 and by a total of $2 billion in three years. 

So the case for buying the stock -- as ably laid out by my fellow Fool Reuben Gregg Brewer -- rests on a combination of successful cost-cutting while the company muddles through a problematic period of reducing inventory amid slow sales growth. 

The company needs to increase the speed at which it sells through its inventory -- in other words, its inventory turnover ratio, measured here as revenue divided by inventory. A low inventory turnover ratio implies relatively high inventory levels -- that's bad news because it means cash is tied up in holding inventory. It also suggests that Stanley may have to spend more on marketing or discount prices to reduce inventory, which hurts profitability. 

As you can see in the chart below (including two significant competitors, Makita and Milwaukee Electric Tool owner Techtronic), it's a problem across the hardware and tool industry, driven by a deteriorating sales environment. As a reminder, a lower number is worse, as it means a slower rate of generating sales from inventory. 

SWK Inventory Turnover (TTM) Chart

Data by YCharts. TTM = trailing 12 months.

The chart above shows the situation from a trailing-12-month perspective; however, investors should focus on the quarterly figure to see progression in reducing inventory relative to sales. 

SWK Inventory Turnover (Quarterly) Chart

Data by YCharts

Until Stanley Black & Decker can stabilize this ratio, its profit margins will likely come under threat, which means so will its earnings expectations. That's something that usually puts pressure on the stock price. 

A stock to buy?

If you can handle the potential for bad news over the near term, then Stanley might be a stock to buy outright. However, cautious investors will wait for evidence of stabilization in the inventory turnover figure before buying in. 

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Techtronic Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Quote
Stanley Black & Decker
SWK
$80.20 (-0.37%) $0.30
Makita Corp (ADR) Stock Quote
Makita Corp (ADR)
MKTAY
$22.05 (1.75%) $0.38
Techtronic Industries Stock Quote
Techtronic Industries
TTNDY
$59.36 (-1.57%) $0.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_02_16 A person holding a sledgehammer in front of a big hole in a wall _GettyImages-1279338623
1 Cheap Industrial Stock to Buy Now and Never Sell
 hammer tape measure stanley getty
This Dividend King Is Getting Hammered. Time to Buy?
 Orange sparks fly as a person operates a circular saw.
3 Powerhouse Passive-Income Stocks That Each Yield More Than 4%
 22_10_19 Two people in a hardware store shopping for power tools _MF Dload
My Top Industrial Stock to Buy in October
 22_07_27 A plumber in a home fixing a sink with a tool box in the foreground _small business tools new home _MF dload
Why I Just Bought Stanley Black & Decker

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
352%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett22 TMF
This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It
Social Security card_GettyImages-1217884525
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Getty - surprised alarmed upset bad news wow yikes grimace
Retirees In These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services